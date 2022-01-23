This is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Of all the detached homes still under $1 million in Toronto this one isn't half bad. Yes, high praise.

And while it was technically listed for over $1 million last year, they've since decided to lower the price to $899,000.

And for that price, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a lot of things going for it.

First off, the kitchen is brand new. The shiny marble-like floors, the brand new stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash make for a welcome change from the usual dated kitchens you see in these homes.

The bathrooms have also recently been renovated and there's new laminate flooring on the upper floors.

The main floor is pretty standard with the living room leading into the dining room and then kitchen.

It's certainly not the largest of homes. The bedrooms and principal rooms are on the small side.

But there is room – there's a small den at the front of the house.

And the fourth bedroom on the main floor with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-out to the backyard could easily be converted into an office as they've done in the staging.

There's also a loft area or really an attic that you can probably stand in, which would be a great kid playroom.

The only sketchy part of the house is the basement.

It is a collage of beige tiles with a small kitchen that looks like a fire hazard if we're honest.

And the listing makes it clear that the sellers "do not warrant the basement retrofit status".... so uh ... watch out for that.

The home is in a good location, especially for when the Crosstown LRT is up and running.

There's also plenty of outdoor space, albeit it's all covered in brick so if you want a lawn you have some work to do.

There's also a large patio.

The home also has a detached garage, which for moments like this week when Toronto saw 55 centimetres, makes not having to brush off your car or dig yourself out of a snowbank a luxury.

So with all that in mind this home definitely won't last long.