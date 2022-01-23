Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
1965 Keele Street Toronto

This is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Of all the detached homes still under $1 million in Toronto this one isn't half bad. Yes, high praise. 

And while it was technically listed for over $1 million last year, they've since decided to lower the price to $899,000

And for that price, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a lot of things going for it. 1965 Keele Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

First off, the kitchen is brand new. The shiny marble-like floors, the brand new stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash make for a welcome change from the usual dated kitchens you see in these homes. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

One of the newly renovated bathrooms. 

The bathrooms have also recently been renovated and there's new laminate flooring on the upper floors. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The living room. 

The main floor is pretty standard with the living room leading into the dining room and then kitchen. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

It's certainly not the largest of homes. The bedrooms and principal rooms are on the small side. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

A den. 

But there is room – there's a small den at the front of the house.

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The fourth bedroom. 

And the fourth bedroom on the main floor with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-out to the backyard could easily be converted into an office as they've done in the staging. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The loft space. 

There's also a loft area or really an attic that you can probably stand in, which would be a great kid playroom.  

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The basement. 

The only sketchy part of the house is the basement.

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The kitchen in the basement. 

It is a collage of beige tiles with a small kitchen that looks like a fire hazard if we're honest. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The bathroom in the basement with exposed pipes. 

And the listing makes it clear that the sellers "do not warrant the basement retrofit status".... so uh ... watch out for that. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The home is in a good location, especially for when the Crosstown LRT is up and running. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

There's also plenty of outdoor space, albeit it's all covered in brick so if you want a lawn you have some work to do.

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The deck with a ramp makes the home accessible. 

There's also a large patio. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The detached garage. 

The home also has a detached garage, which for moments like this week when Toronto saw 55 centimetres, makes not having to brush off your car or dig yourself out of a snowbank a luxury. 

1965 Keele Street Toronto

The dining room. 

So with all that in mind this home definitely won't last long.  

