Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
16 Ruden Cres Toronto

This run-down Toronto home costs $3.4 million but has great wildlife spotting

Usually $3 million homes are a bit spiffier than this one.

16 Ruden Crescent is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom split-level home in North York, and it has definitely seen better days. 

The interiors appear very dated. It seems like nothing has been done to update the home since it sold in 2013, which even back then the listing mentioned it needed some TLC

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The main floor has the kitchen, living and dining areas. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The second level has the bedrooms and the basement is a walk-out. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

The basement. 

While it definitely could be renovated, it's unclear if anyone has lived in the house since it was purchased in 2014 for just over $1.6 million, which could possibly raise some flags about what kind of issues you might be looking at. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

A bathroom. 

Especially considering the property was approved building permits in 2014 for a 9,1oo-square-foot home but nothing ever came of it. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

An office or bedroom. 

Now the home has been re-listed for almost double its 2014 price at $3,399,000.

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

A bedroom. 

And that's $300,000 cheaper than when it was first listed back in 2021!

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

The view from the backyard. 

So while the home could possibly be a write-off, the land the home is on certainly isn't. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

The winter wonderland you could explore right from your back garden. 

Sitting on over a third of an acre ravine lot 16 Ruden Crescent backs onto the Donalda Golf Club and the Don River.

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

Double rainbow all the way. 

The property offers some of the most spectacular views.

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

Local wildlife. 

And as realtor Frank Ghahremani mentions in the listing: "it brings Muskoka right to you" with all the wildlife you can spot from your backyard. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

A cardinal on the balcony. 

So if you're an ornithophile or just a lover of nature this place could be worth that hefty price tag. 

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

The sunset. 

But if you want to build new, those permits are going to need to be renewed as they typically only last six months.

16 Ruden Cres. Toronto

Possibly a Blue Jay? 

But if you're like most people out there and $3 million is a lot to see some birds there are definitely parks that cost less to visit. 

Photos by

Right At Home Realty

