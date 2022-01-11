Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

This $6.5 million home in Toronto comes with its own wellness spa

With the world in the state that it's in, having a home that's a retreat from it all is basically a necessity. 

This home is possibly the best escape you'll find without having to drive hours out of the city. 

11 Riverside Crescent is located on a quiet, dead-end street and backs onto the Humber River. 11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The view from the breakfast nook in the kitchen. 

"It’s such a special property," realtor Jen Laschinger told blogTO. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The foyer with light wood floors. 

"[It's] so rare to find such a private, south facing, waterfront property so close to downtown."

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The walk-out from the dining room to the backyard patio. 

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was also recently renovated by the owners and they renovated it in a way that really maximizes the views from every window. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The kitchen. 

"The vista changes dramatically from season to season. I’ve regularly seen rabbit, foxes, deer and even turtles crawling up the bank of the Humber river to lay their eggs,"  said Laschinger.

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The view from the property in the winter is stunning. 

The outdoor space is really quite epic. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The backyard in the summer. 

"In the summer the owners  paddle board on the river and in the winter there’s usually a game of neighbourhood pond hockey happening. It’s so amazing!"

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The dining room. 

And while the property is a Muskoka-like oasis, the home itself is also a calming, serene environment. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and a walk-out to the terrace. 

The clean lines, neutral pallete, natural materials, open concept living and the abundance of natural light really make the space soothing.

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite with gold accents. 

Not to mention the luxury finishes throughout the house just elevate the entire home to a whole new level. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The floor-to-ceiling windows add tons of natural light to the kitchen. 

The kitchen is modern with exceptional views of the backyard. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

Another bedroom. 

They're simple but well designed. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious five-piece ensuite. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The wellness spa.

And if the luxurious indoor/outdoor living and tranquil interiors aren't  relaxing enough, the home has its very own wellness spa on the lower level. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The family room in the basement with a fireplace. 

Additionally, on the lower level there's a rec room, a gym / home office area and a space big enough to have a workshop. 

11 Riverside Crescent Toronto

The back of the house truly shows how many picture windows there are. 

The home is currently listed for $6,495,000 – which is $500,000 less than its first listing price of $6,995,000 last year

