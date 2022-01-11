This $6.5 million home in Toronto comes with its own wellness spa

With the world in the state that it's in, having a home that's a retreat from it all is basically a necessity.

This home is possibly the best escape you'll find without having to drive hours out of the city.

11 Riverside Crescent is located on a quiet, dead-end street and backs onto the Humber River.

"It’s such a special property," realtor Jen Laschinger told blogTO.

"[It's] so rare to find such a private, south facing, waterfront property so close to downtown."

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was also recently renovated by the owners and they renovated it in a way that really maximizes the views from every window.

"The vista changes dramatically from season to season. I’ve regularly seen rabbit, foxes, deer and even turtles crawling up the bank of the Humber river to lay their eggs," said Laschinger.

The outdoor space is really quite epic.

"In the summer the owners paddle board on the river and in the winter there’s usually a game of neighbourhood pond hockey happening. It’s so amazing!"

And while the property is a Muskoka-like oasis, the home itself is also a calming, serene environment.

The clean lines, neutral pallete, natural materials, open concept living and the abundance of natural light really make the space soothing.

Not to mention the luxury finishes throughout the house just elevate the entire home to a whole new level.

The kitchen is modern with exceptional views of the backyard.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

They're simple but well designed.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious five-piece ensuite.

And if the luxurious indoor/outdoor living and tranquil interiors aren't relaxing enough, the home has its very own wellness spa on the lower level.

Additionally, on the lower level there's a rec room, a gym / home office area and a space big enough to have a workshop.

The home is currently listed for $6,495,000 – which is $500,000 less than its first listing price of $6,995,000 last year.