Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
104 Argyle Street Toronto

This breathtaking $7 million home in Toronto used to be a rooming house

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Located in the second coolest neighbourhood in the world (Ossington), or at least according to Vogue, is maybe the coolest looking luxury home. 

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home located at 104 Argyle Street used to be a 12-unit rooming house when it was purchased back in 2019.

It has since been completely renovated with the help of the award-winning architecture firm Batay-Csorba Architects along with The Mada Group developers, who also did the "Double Duplex" in Parkdale.

104 Argyle Street Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The only thing that's still original to the home are two side brick walls; everything else – including joists, underpinning foundations etc. – were replaced. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The primary ensuite includes luxury features such as wet zone walls and heated marble floors. 

"[The] idea with Argyle was to take the 'image' of Ossington [...] and then create a house that embodied that," says developer Adam Baguley.

104 Argyle Street Toronto

Another lounge space with an added touch of character with an exposed beam. 

He notes things like the chef's kitchen which brings in the foodie element of the neighbourhood, while the two bars in the home represent the areas nightlife and the large bright walls for artwork are a nod to the prolific art scene in Ossington.  

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The dining room. 

After two years of construction, the once run down home now looks like something worthy of a Architectural Digest magazine feature. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The 500-square foot rooftop patio comes complete with a privacy screen. 

The home boasts more than 5,200-square-feet of interior living space, as well as nearly 800-square-feet of outdoor space including a rooftop patio. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The living room.

The main floor has a Scandinavian, minimalist, modern feel to it with the light oak wood floors and the clean simple lines.

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The library. 

The library is my favourite room in the home with Douglas Fir wood panelling and a picture window that looks out onto Osler Park. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

A view of the kitchen and dining room. 

The exposed beams are nice touch of character that you can see in both the library and kitchen. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The kitchen has soft touch cabinets and integrated top-of-the line appliances. 

The kitchen is sleek, moody and modern with an all black aesthetic. 104 Argyle Street Toronto

A bedroom with a view of the park. 

But it's clear that everything in the house is purposeful and luxurious.

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The home is also a Smart Home. 

From little things like designer faucets and a Sonos sound system in every room to bigger things like the heated marble floors in the bathrooms and 100 amp sub-panel in garage with an electrical vehicle charge station capability – they truly thought of everything.  

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The double car brick garage with a WiFi-connected heater. 

Plus touches like the garage door featuring artwork by linework specialist, Jimmy Chiale, make this home beyond special. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The backyard. 

Even outside the home is thoughtful. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The 288-square-foot walkout deck from kitchen with Ipe fencing enclosing backyard.

The exterior was designed and installed by Garden Party and features a variety of grasses (so no mowing required!) as well as Beech trees, wild flowers and natural paving stones from India. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

The primary bedroom boasts a spa-like ensuite and Chanel-inspired wardrobe.

"We decided to go ultra high-end for the buyer who wants a luxury detached home in the coolest part of the City with the convenience of living steps to the best restaurants, bars and shops it has to offer," Baguley told blogTO. 

104 Argyle Street Toronto

A sitting area with a walk-out to the rooftop patio and a wet bar. 

And it will be a high-end buyer as this home is listed for $6,600,000, but this one might just be worth it. 

Photos by

The Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This breathtaking $7 million home in Toronto used to be a rooming house

Construction of new rental apartments in Toronto is at a 30-year high

A developer wants to build a 24-storey condo tower on a quiet Toronto side street

Toronto house that's only 12-feet wide is listed for $1.3 million

Nine towers as tall as 45 storeys proposed to surround a Mississauga mall

Toronto is somehow not the most expensive place to rent in Ontario

Towers of up to 50 storeys and performance venue to replace part of mall near Toronto

Toronto luxury home with saltwater pool drops its price to $9 million