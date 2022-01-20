This breathtaking $7 million home in Toronto used to be a rooming house

Located in the second coolest neighbourhood in the world (Ossington), or at least according to Vogue, is maybe the coolest looking luxury home.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home located at 104 Argyle Street used to be a 12-unit rooming house when it was purchased back in 2019.

It has since been completely renovated with the help of the award-winning architecture firm Batay-Csorba Architects along with The Mada Group developers, who also did the "Double Duplex" in Parkdale.

The only thing that's still original to the home are two side brick walls; everything else – including joists, underpinning foundations etc. – were replaced.

"[The] idea with Argyle was to take the 'image' of Ossington [...] and then create a house that embodied that," says developer Adam Baguley.

He notes things like the chef's kitchen which brings in the foodie element of the neighbourhood, while the two bars in the home represent the areas nightlife and the large bright walls for artwork are a nod to the prolific art scene in Ossington.

After two years of construction, the once run down home now looks like something worthy of a Architectural Digest magazine feature.

The home boasts more than 5,200-square-feet of interior living space, as well as nearly 800-square-feet of outdoor space including a rooftop patio.

The main floor has a Scandinavian, minimalist, modern feel to it with the light oak wood floors and the clean simple lines.

The library is my favourite room in the home with Douglas Fir wood panelling and a picture window that looks out onto Osler Park.

The exposed beams are nice touch of character that you can see in both the library and kitchen.

The kitchen is sleek, moody and modern with an all black aesthetic.

But it's clear that everything in the house is purposeful and luxurious.

From little things like designer faucets and a Sonos sound system in every room to bigger things like the heated marble floors in the bathrooms and 100 amp sub-panel in garage with an electrical vehicle charge station capability – they truly thought of everything.

Plus touches like the garage door featuring artwork by linework specialist, Jimmy Chiale, make this home beyond special.

Even outside the home is thoughtful.

The exterior was designed and installed by Garden Party and features a variety of grasses (so no mowing required!) as well as Beech trees, wild flowers and natural paving stones from India.

"We decided to go ultra high-end for the buyer who wants a luxury detached home in the coolest part of the City with the convenience of living steps to the best restaurants, bars and shops it has to offer," Baguley told blogTO.

And it will be a high-end buyer as this home is listed for $6,600,000, but this one might just be worth it.