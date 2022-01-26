Real Estate
100 Belmont Street Toronto

This is what a $3 million townhouse in Toronto looks like

A lot of people when they think about purchasing a place to live usually only think about a condo or a detached-house, but there's another option that you might be overlooking: a townhouse. 

It's kind of like the best of both worlds. 

And while a lot of townhouses have the vibe of retirement community living or infill housing, 100 Belmont Street is anything but that. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

A cosy seating nook in the dining room. 

The one-of-a-kind luxury Brownstone inspired townhome is filled with charm and character and looks like it could be featured in Architectural Digest.

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The pantry. 

"This is truly an incredible home and lifestyle opportunity. [It] is the ultimate pied-a-terre [...] the perfect condo alternative for those who either aren’t ready for, or just not interested in condo life," says realtor Nigel Denham.

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The open concept kitchen with an oversized island. 

Located in the swanky Yorkville neighbourhood, the townhouse has a cool hard loft feel with 14-foot ceilings and an open concept layout. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

The main floor is bright and airy thanks to the large windows.

100 Belmont Street Toronto

High ceilings and big windows make the space feel larger than life. 

It's also perfect for entertaining with an open plan kitchen and living room. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The dining room. 

The dining room, which is just behind the kitchen, is a little bit more secluded so is ideal for a more intimate dinner party. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The townhouse is located close to Yonge St., Ramsden Park and Rosedale subway station.

The townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are on the second floor and both are spacious with lots of natural light.100 Belmont Street Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a small balcony and a spa-like ensuite. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The second bedroom. 

The second bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The back patio. 

As for outdoor space there's a backyard patio that will undoubtedly look much more inviting in the summer months. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The entrance to the garage. 

The lower level has lots of storage, laundry facilities, as well as direct access to an underground parking space with Tesla charge station. 

100 Belmont Street Toronto

The foyer. 

So if you're looking for a house without all the upkeep or a condo with actual outdoor space and fewer neighbours, this is a great option. But forewarning, the best of both worlds doesn't come cheap.

This home is listed for $2,929,000 plus $433.33 in monthly maintenance fees. 

