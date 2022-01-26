This is what a $3 million townhouse in Toronto looks like

A lot of people when they think about purchasing a place to live usually only think about a condo or a detached-house, but there's another option that you might be overlooking: a townhouse.

It's kind of like the best of both worlds.

And while a lot of townhouses have the vibe of retirement community living or infill housing, 100 Belmont Street is anything but that.

The one-of-a-kind luxury Brownstone inspired townhome is filled with charm and character and looks like it could be featured in Architectural Digest.

"This is truly an incredible home and lifestyle opportunity. [It] is the ultimate pied-a-terre [...] the perfect condo alternative for those who either aren’t ready for, or just not interested in condo life," says realtor Nigel Denham.

Located in the swanky Yorkville neighbourhood, the townhouse has a cool hard loft feel with 14-foot ceilings and an open concept layout.

The main floor is bright and airy thanks to the large windows.

It's also perfect for entertaining with an open plan kitchen and living room.

The dining room, which is just behind the kitchen, is a little bit more secluded so is ideal for a more intimate dinner party.

The townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The bedrooms are on the second floor and both are spacious with lots of natural light.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a small balcony and a spa-like ensuite.

The second bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom.

As for outdoor space there's a backyard patio that will undoubtedly look much more inviting in the summer months.

The lower level has lots of storage, laundry facilities, as well as direct access to an underground parking space with Tesla charge station.

So if you're looking for a house without all the upkeep or a condo with actual outdoor space and fewer neighbours, this is a great option. But forewarning, the best of both worlds doesn't come cheap.

This home is listed for $2,929,000 plus $433.33 in monthly maintenance fees.