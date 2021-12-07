Sculptural condo towers and a park to replace block of aging Toronto apartments

Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood could be getting a giant boost in residential density and gorgeous new public spaces, but they would come at the cost of a group of existing low-rise apartment buildings.

New applications submitted with the city might foreshadow moving trucks for residents of a group of four low-rise residential apartment buildings just southeast of CF Shops at Don Mills, at 1053 Don Mills Road and 2-6 The Donway East.

In place of the existing apartments, developer Plaza wants to introduce a complex with four new residential buildings. Designed by architects BDP Quadrangle, these towers are proposed with heights of 16, 24, 28, and 32 storeys, rising from six-storey podiums.

All 160 rentals on-site today would be replaced with new units as per city policy, joined by 34 new purpose-built rentals, almost 1,000 condominiums, a new north-south street and public spaces for the community.

One standout element, the towers' podiums would feature sculptural forms and red brick finishes, including arched windows framing ground-level residential units and a dramatic pedestrian tunnel connecting to the interior of the site.

This cluster of buildings would frame a pair of privately-owned, publicly accessible open spaces, including a central courtyard, while the developer would also offer up 1,791 square metres of new public parkland to the city, located at the southeast corner of the site.

Replacement of aging rental housing stock and new parkland isn't cheap to build, and these community improvements would be funded by the construction and sales of 991 condominium units.

Combining the condos and rentals, a whopping 1,185 new residential units are proposed to answer the overwhelming demand for new housing in the city, though some locals might recoil at the numbers being proposed here.

The unit breakdown includes 172 studios, 479 one-bedrooms, 416 two-bedrooms and 118 three-bedrooms.

The latest proposal represents the continuation of a years-long boom that has already seen thousands of new condo units built in the area, catalyzed by the 2009 opening of the Shops at Don Mills.