8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

This $5 million mansion in Richmond Hill has the coolest skylight ever

This might just be the home that can't sell. It's been on and off the market since 2012 when it was still a two-bedroom bungalow. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The office. 

At each stage – from vacant land, to design plans, to part way through the renovations – the owners tried to off-load this property to no avail. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The family room off the kitchen. 

Now, the home is finally finished and it's back on the market for $5,228,000

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

The French-Chateau inspired mansion in Richmond Hill boasts over 6,000-square-feet of living space, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and plenty of other luxuries like smart home features, heated floors and an elevator.

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The front entrace with views directly to the back of the house. 

Inside you're immediately greeted by a grand foyer with a doubler staircase and the most impressive skylight. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The skylight. 

It's a multi-layered hexagonal shape that looks like a geometric rose or gem stone and it really creates a statement piece. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The dining room. 

The prinicipal rooms are spacious, bright and have gorgeous architectural details, such as the curved coffered ceilings in the living and dining room. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The kitchen boasts quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and three wine coolers. 

The home is equal parts glamorous and modern with wide-plank warm wood floors, white marble and brass accents featured throughout. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out balcony. 

The bedrooms are larger than life. The primary bedroom especially looks like you could play a full game of tennis in there.

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

It comes complete with a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bathroom. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The basement bar. 

The home also has a finished basement with 9-foot ceilings and a wet bar. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The backyard view. 

As for outdoor space this home is spoiled. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

The home has a huge backyard and backs right onto the private Catfish Lake and ravine. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

An aerial view of the surround neighbourhood. 

It's also just mere steps from Lake Wilcox and has a one of a kind view. 

8 Bayview Park Lane Toronto

The backyard. 

So perhaps now that the home is complete it will finally sell. It's certainly finally worth that $5 million price tag. 

Photos by

winsold.com

