This $5 million mansion in Richmond Hill has the coolest skylight ever

This might just be the home that can't sell. It's been on and off the market since 2012 when it was still a two-bedroom bungalow.

At each stage – from vacant land, to design plans, to part way through the renovations – the owners tried to off-load this property to no avail.

Now, the home is finally finished and it's back on the market for $5,228,000.

The French-Chateau inspired mansion in Richmond Hill boasts over 6,000-square-feet of living space, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and plenty of other luxuries like smart home features, heated floors and an elevator.

Inside you're immediately greeted by a grand foyer with a doubler staircase and the most impressive skylight.

It's a multi-layered hexagonal shape that looks like a geometric rose or gem stone and it really creates a statement piece.

The prinicipal rooms are spacious, bright and have gorgeous architectural details, such as the curved coffered ceilings in the living and dining room.

The home is equal parts glamorous and modern with wide-plank warm wood floors, white marble and brass accents featured throughout.

The bedrooms are larger than life. The primary bedroom especially looks like you could play a full game of tennis in there.

It comes complete with a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bathroom.

The home also has a finished basement with 9-foot ceilings and a wet bar.

As for outdoor space this home is spoiled.

The home has a huge backyard and backs right onto the private Catfish Lake and ravine.

It's also just mere steps from Lake Wilcox and has a one of a kind view.

So perhaps now that the home is complete it will finally sell. It's certainly finally worth that $5 million price tag.