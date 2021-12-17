This Toronto home has a ceiling that's literally falling in and it's $800K

In any other part of the world this home would be condemned but in Toronto, nope! This place is probably gonna sell for over $1 million – or at least that's what HouseSigma estimates the price at.

Listed for $799,000, 68 Caroline Avenue in Leslieville is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached home in "original condition".

Which I think is the realtor's way of saying it hasn't been maintained or updated since it was built.

The home is in rough shape, which might be putting it nicely. Everywhere you look in the house something is falling apart.

The floors are coming up or are just super damaged and the paint is literally peeling off the walls.

The plaster on the ceiling is either completely gone, exposing the sub-floor of the storey above, or it's peeling off due to possible water damage or something else.

The kitchen is missing all the appliances and the walls look really beat up.

But it might not even be the real kitchen since the listing says that one of the bedrooms was turned into a kitchen at one point... which is a weird choice.

Upstairs the ceiling looks like it's about to cave in.

The only room that looks semi-decent, albeit dated, is the powder room but the other bathroom is a mess.

And the basement is unfinished with a foundation that looks suspect.

As for what this home has going for it, it does have a laneway garage, which the realtor notes if the proper permits are procured could be turned into a laneway house.

The home is also in a good location – close to amenities and transport links.

It's also within walking distance of everything which is always a plus.

So if you like fixer-uppers this home could be a good investment.

Then again it might just be a money pit but a money pit in a good location.

And you know what they say in real estate – it's all about location, location, location.