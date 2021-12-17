Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

This Toronto home has a ceiling that's literally falling in and it's $800K

In any other part of the world this home would be condemned but in Toronto, nope! This place is probably gonna sell for over $1 million – or at least that's what HouseSigma estimates the price at

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for $799,000, 68 Caroline Avenue in Leslieville is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached home in "original condition".

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

A bedroom or office space. 

Which I think is the realtor's way of saying it hasn't been maintained or updated since it was built.

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The home is in rough shape, which might be putting it nicely. Everywhere you look in the house something is falling apart. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

A stairwell. 

The floors are coming up or are just super damaged and the paint is literally peeling off the walls. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

A room. 

The plaster on the ceiling is either completely gone, exposing the sub-floor of the storey above, or it's peeling off due to possible water damage or something else. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The kitchen.

The kitchen is missing all the appliances and the walls look really beat up.

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The upstairs kitchen. 

But it might not even be the real kitchen since the listing says that one of the bedrooms was turned into a kitchen at one point... which is a weird choice.

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs the ceiling looks like it's about to cave in. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The bathroom. 

The only room that looks semi-decent, albeit dated, is the powder room but the other bathroom is a mess. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The basement. 

And the basement is unfinished with a foundation that looks suspect. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The backyard and garage. 

As for what this home has going for it, it does have a laneway garage, which the realtor notes if the proper permits are procured could be turned into a laneway house. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The powder room. 

The home is also in a good location – close to amenities and transport links.

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

It's also within walking distance of everything which is always a plus. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

Another room. 

So if you like fixer-uppers this home could be a good investment. 

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The back of the house. 

Then again it might just be a money pit but a money pit in a good location.

68 Caroline Avenue Toronto

The front porch. 

And you know what they say in real estate – it's all about location, location, location. 

Photos by

360homephoto.com

