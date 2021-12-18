Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
426 Roxton Road Toronto

This $3 million home in Toronto has Scandinavian design all over it

Located in the delightful Bickford Park neighbourhood this detached home got a full back-to-the-bricks renovation, according to the listing, and is now a Scandinavian-inspired dream. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The dining area. 

The home, which was designed by Nicolas Yu and DK Design Associates Inc., makes you feel calm and relaxed thanks to the neutral colour palette throughout. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The foyer with a flutted accent wall and warm wood door. 

The warm whites, wood flooring, fluted panels, natural tones and matte black accents all work together to create a cohesive and charming atmosphere. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The living room with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. 

The custom wood window sill in the living room is the definition of hygge – giving a space to curl up and read a book. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The kitchen has a Thermador gas range and fridge. 

The kitchen is probably my favourite part of the home with a huge waterfall quartz island for prep with the fluted wood detailing add that little bit of extra architectural detail.

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The main floor. 

The open concept main floor is perfect for entertaining or hanging out with the family. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

A home office space but could also be an extra bedroom. 

But there's definitely space to have privacy if you need it. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

A home gym space. 

426 Roxton Road boasts over 2,800-square-feet of living space including six bedrooms and five bathrooms, an office, a playroom, media room, and a home gym.  

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The media room in the basement. 

The latter of which are on the lower level of the home. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

A bedroom with a bay window. 

The bedrooms are well sized and bright. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

One of the bathrooms on the second floor.

The bathrooms are modern and sleek. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with a four-piece ensuite and a walk-in closet. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor. 

The third floor rooms are extra cool with vaulted ceilings that have exposed wood beams. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

As for outdoor space, the backyard is low maintenance and there's a two-car laneway garage out back as well. 

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The backyard and garage. 

"Consistent design and thoughtful choices throughout make this a winner!" realtor Simon Tham, told blogTO. And that winner could be yours for just $3,249,000.

426 Roxton Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Although you might be able to negotiate for less as it was on the market earlier this year for $2,999,000 but didn't sell. 426 Roxton Road Toronto

A powder room. 

Photos by

Bird House Media

