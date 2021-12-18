This $3 million home in Toronto has Scandinavian design all over it

Located in the delightful Bickford Park neighbourhood this detached home got a full back-to-the-bricks renovation, according to the listing, and is now a Scandinavian-inspired dream.

The home, which was designed by Nicolas Yu and DK Design Associates Inc., makes you feel calm and relaxed thanks to the neutral colour palette throughout.

The warm whites, wood flooring, fluted panels, natural tones and matte black accents all work together to create a cohesive and charming atmosphere.

The custom wood window sill in the living room is the definition of hygge – giving a space to curl up and read a book.

The kitchen is probably my favourite part of the home with a huge waterfall quartz island for prep with the fluted wood detailing add that little bit of extra architectural detail.

The open concept main floor is perfect for entertaining or hanging out with the family.

But there's definitely space to have privacy if you need it.

426 Roxton Road boasts over 2,800-square-feet of living space including six bedrooms and five bathrooms, an office, a playroom, media room, and a home gym.

The latter of which are on the lower level of the home.

The bedrooms are well sized and bright.

The bathrooms are modern and sleek.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a four-piece ensuite and a walk-in closet.

The third floor rooms are extra cool with vaulted ceilings that have exposed wood beams.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is low maintenance and there's a two-car laneway garage out back as well.

"Consistent design and thoughtful choices throughout make this a winner!" realtor Simon Tham, told blogTO. And that winner could be yours for just $3,249,000.

Although you might be able to negotiate for less as it was on the market earlier this year for $2,999,000 but didn't sell.