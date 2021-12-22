Real Estate
37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

This $3 million home in Toronto has the most epic four-storey spiral staircase

From the outside you might almost mistake this home for a New York brownstone. The tall narrow facade is classic but the yellow bricks add a bit of a twist making it a Toronto original.  

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The living room with a working fireplace. 

Listed for $3,279,000, 37 Thelma Avenue is a unique three-bedroom, five-bathroom home in South Forest Hill. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The powder room. 

Spanning four-storeys and boasting over 3,000 square-feet of living space this home is filled with charm and character. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom vanity. 

From the olive wood cabinets in the kitchen to the cozy fireplace in the primary bedroom and the semi-circle ensuite bathroom this home is nothing short of quirks. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The skylight at the top of the stairs adds extra light into the space. 

The most stunning part of the whole house is the elegant spiral staircase that connects all the floors. It is a true architectural beauty right at the heart of the home. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The dining room with a built-in shelving unit. 

The main floor of the house is open concept with limestone tiles throughout.

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The foyer and living room. 

The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and into the kitchen, which is at the back of the house. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with chef-grade appliances. 

This is probably one of the more unique kitchens I've seen thanks to the unique wood grain the olive wood cabinets bring.

37 Thelma Ave Toronto

The kitchen walks-out to the backyard. 

The kitchen is warm and the cabinets almost glow thanks to the floor-to-ceiling south facing windows. Also the appliances are "next level" according to realtor Kelly Koellner.

She told blogTO that it has a Traulsen commercial grade fridge and freezer and a Viking commercial grade double gas oven with six burners, a griddle and a range hood.

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The second floor is dedicated solely for the primary bedroom retreat.

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom with large soaker tub and tons of natural light. 

It's spacious with one of the most spectacular ensuite bathrooms. 

"[It's] really out of the world – like nothing you have seen. It has wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows / glass doors that open up so you feel like you are literally outside in the treetops," says Koellner.

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

One of the other bedrooms. 

On the top floor of the house are the other two bedrooms. They're on the smaller side but bright with lots of natural light. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The family room.

There's also a family room which walks out to a balcony. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The office space in the basement. 

In the basement there's an extra bedroom and an office area. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The backyard and back of the house which has all commercial grade windows. 

The backyard is very low maintenance as it's completely paved but there's plenty of room to sit out there and have a meal. 

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

Another view of the primary ensuite. 

The only downside to this house is that because there's a spiral staircase in the middle of the house some of the rooms require some odd configuration.

37 Thelma Avenue Toronto

The additional bedroom in the basement that walks-out to the backyard. 

So if you're looking for standard rectangular rooms this place doesn't really have that. 37 Thelma Ave Toronto

A view of the spiral staircase from above. 

Also if you don't like climbing stairs this probably isn't the place for you. 

Otherwise as Koellner says, "The house is truly spectacular. It really is something else and  [it's] so nice to see something different out there."

Photos by

Michael Liu

