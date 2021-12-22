This $3 million home in Toronto has the most epic four-storey spiral staircase

From the outside you might almost mistake this home for a New York brownstone. The tall narrow facade is classic but the yellow bricks add a bit of a twist making it a Toronto original.

Listed for $3,279,000, 37 Thelma Avenue is a unique three-bedroom, five-bathroom home in South Forest Hill.

Spanning four-storeys and boasting over 3,000 square-feet of living space this home is filled with charm and character.

From the olive wood cabinets in the kitchen to the cozy fireplace in the primary bedroom and the semi-circle ensuite bathroom this home is nothing short of quirks.

The most stunning part of the whole house is the elegant spiral staircase that connects all the floors. It is a true architectural beauty right at the heart of the home.

The main floor of the house is open concept with limestone tiles throughout.

The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and into the kitchen, which is at the back of the house.

This is probably one of the more unique kitchens I've seen thanks to the unique wood grain the olive wood cabinets bring.

The kitchen is warm and the cabinets almost glow thanks to the floor-to-ceiling south facing windows. Also the appliances are "next level" according to realtor Kelly Koellner.

She told blogTO that it has a Traulsen commercial grade fridge and freezer and a Viking commercial grade double gas oven with six burners, a griddle and a range hood.

The second floor is dedicated solely for the primary bedroom retreat.

It's spacious with one of the most spectacular ensuite bathrooms.

"[It's] really out of the world – like nothing you have seen. It has wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows / glass doors that open up so you feel like you are literally outside in the treetops," says Koellner.

On the top floor of the house are the other two bedrooms. They're on the smaller side but bright with lots of natural light.

There's also a family room which walks out to a balcony.

In the basement there's an extra bedroom and an office area.

The backyard is very low maintenance as it's completely paved but there's plenty of room to sit out there and have a meal.

The only downside to this house is that because there's a spiral staircase in the middle of the house some of the rooms require some odd configuration.

So if you're looking for standard rectangular rooms this place doesn't really have that.

Also if you don't like climbing stairs this probably isn't the place for you.

Otherwise as Koellner says, "The house is truly spectacular. It really is something else and [it's] so nice to see something different out there."