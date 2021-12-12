Real Estate
37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

This $3.5 million magazine-featured home in Toronto is also a doctor's office

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
At first glance this three-storey Victorian home might seem like an ordinary residence in Summerhill but this isn't your regular house. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

One of the exam rooms on the main floor of the home. 

The home is actually half doctor's office, half home.

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The waiting room on the main floor. 

But don't let the professional side of the house fool you. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The dining room in the upstairs apartment. 

Listed for 3,699,000, 37 Alvin Avenue is still a unique and well designed home.

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

A reading nook in the living room. 

In fact, the first renovation by Joe Brennan got the attention of journalists and was featured in Toronto Life and The Globe and Mail realtor Perry Bettle told blogTO.  

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The office reception. 

The podiatrist office downstairs – which was part of the original renovation – remains largely the same with six office spaces. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

However, the upper level apartment has become even more stunning thanks to another renovation by the current owner.

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The living room has a bay window and a fireplace. 

The open concept two-bedroom, four-bathroom is now sleek, modern and a touch minimalist. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are spacious and have modern ensuite bathrooms. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom on the third floor. 

There are still hints of the once Victorian-era home with the coffered ceilings in the dining room, slivers of exposed brick and the bay window with a bench in the second bedroom. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The modern staircase. 

But for the most part it looks like a brand new home. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The kitchen features an integrated Jenn-Air refrigerator and Jenn-Air stove as well as an integrated dishwasher. 

Probably the biggest change is the kitchen which looks like it could be featured in House & Home magazine with dark waterfall marble counter island and stainless steel appliances that pop in the space. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

A sunroom with a walk-out to the deck. 

The entire home has also been upgraded tech wise too, with Control4 smart home features and if you're a movie buff or just like to have a TV on all the time well this home comes with five of them. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The second level deck which overlooks the backyard. 

There's even one on the deck outside!

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

Speaking of outdoor space, there is also a backyard but it looks a bit overgrown, likely because the main floor was used for office space so it probably didn't get a lot of use.

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

Even still there's plenty of potential if you have a green thumb. 

37 Alvin Avenue Toronto

An office space. 

So if you're looking for the ideal work from home set up this is it. 

Photos by

winsold.com

