This $3.5 million magazine-featured home in Toronto is also a doctor's office

At first glance this three-storey Victorian home might seem like an ordinary residence in Summerhill but this isn't your regular house.

The home is actually half doctor's office, half home.

But don't let the professional side of the house fool you.

Listed for 3,699,000, 37 Alvin Avenue is still a unique and well designed home.

In fact, the first renovation by Joe Brennan got the attention of journalists and was featured in Toronto Life and The Globe and Mail realtor Perry Bettle told blogTO.

The podiatrist office downstairs – which was part of the original renovation – remains largely the same with six office spaces.

However, the upper level apartment has become even more stunning thanks to another renovation by the current owner.

The open concept two-bedroom, four-bathroom is now sleek, modern and a touch minimalist.

The bedrooms are spacious and have modern ensuite bathrooms.

There are still hints of the once Victorian-era home with the coffered ceilings in the dining room, slivers of exposed brick and the bay window with a bench in the second bedroom.

But for the most part it looks like a brand new home.

Probably the biggest change is the kitchen which looks like it could be featured in House & Home magazine with dark waterfall marble counter island and stainless steel appliances that pop in the space.

The entire home has also been upgraded tech wise too, with Control4 smart home features and if you're a movie buff or just like to have a TV on all the time well this home comes with five of them.

There's even one on the deck outside!

Speaking of outdoor space, there is also a backyard but it looks a bit overgrown, likely because the main floor was used for office space so it probably didn't get a lot of use.

Even still there's plenty of potential if you have a green thumb.

So if you're looking for the ideal work from home set up this is it.