Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

This retro Toronto home hasn't been on the market in over 50 years and is almost $3 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in North York is this custom-built four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow that has been with the original owners since 1956. 

It's been listed for $2,888,000 as part of an estate sale but to be clear that doesn't mean the contents of the house are up for grabs too. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The living room fireplace. 

The home is, obviously, very dated as it's been in the same family for 65 years.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

From the linoleum floors to the wood panelling and the shag carpets this place is in need of some updates, which is exactly what the listing suggests. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The kitchen which opens to the dining room and living room. 

But it has decent bones with over 2,500-square-feet of above ground living space.  

"At the time it was built, it was a state-of-the-art custom bungalow," realtor Analena Mandlsohn told blogTO.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The living room. 

The living and dining room are big with lots of natural light and the fireplace which divides the rooms is retro in a fun way. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen looks like it's had better days. The cabinets are in rough shape and the appliances look like their from the 70's.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

A view of the breakfast area from the kitchen. 

But it has a big foot-print with the breakfast area so there's plenty you could do with it. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

An office or additional bedroom. 

While the living room and dining room are semi-open concept the rest of the home  is pretty chopped up with lots of smaller rooms.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The dining room on the other side of the fireplace. 

But you could easily knock down some walls to create a more open concept layout, especially when it comes to the living, dining and kitchen areas. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The family room. 

The family room is somehow smaller than the primary bedroom and the primary bedroom isn't even that big. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

Speaking of bedrooms there are four, but they are quite small. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom does have an ensuite bathroom but the others have to share.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

And speaking of the bathrooms, they need some major updates. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The basement with a built-in bookcase. 

There's more living space in the basement, which is possibly the most dated part of the house.

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The basement also has a wet bar and fireplace. 

The floors remind me of an old community centre and the wet bar is very mid-century. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The second bathroom. 

But if you're renovating just note that the home doesn't include the fridge, washing machine, chandeliers, or the ceiling fan in the family room... not that you'd really want to keep those things. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

But if you hate everything about the house and want to start from scratch the property itself is well situated – it is close to shopping, transit and all the other amenities you'd want. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

A view of Earl Bales Park. 

But the biggest selling point of this house is the fact that it's basically in Earl Bales Park. You're surrounded by nature and it's a very private street. 

34 Timberlane Drive Toronto

The beautiful Timberlane Drive in the fall. 

"This is a rare opportunity for a buyer to live in the heart of Toronto on an almost quarter acre lot backing onto green space on the most prestigious street in the area," said Mandlsohn. 

Photos by

Real Vision

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This retro Toronto home hasn't been on the market in over 50 years and is almost $3 million

Toronto's condo market exploded back to life in 2021

A police station in Mississauga is on sale for $1

The 5 most breathtaking new buildings unveiled for Toronto over the past year

A futuristic bunker-like building is coming to Toronto and it just won a big award

Huge towers to replace Toronto car dealership that's been around for decades

Home prices have exploded by nearly 50% in this small Ontario town

This beautifully renovated Ontario church is for sale for $1 million