This retro Toronto home hasn't been on the market in over 50 years and is almost $3 million

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in North York is this custom-built four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow that has been with the original owners since 1956.

It's been listed for $2,888,000 as part of an estate sale but to be clear that doesn't mean the contents of the house are up for grabs too.

The home is, obviously, very dated as it's been in the same family for 65 years.

From the linoleum floors to the wood panelling and the shag carpets this place is in need of some updates, which is exactly what the listing suggests.

But it has decent bones with over 2,500-square-feet of above ground living space.

"At the time it was built, it was a state-of-the-art custom bungalow," realtor Analena Mandlsohn told blogTO.

The living and dining room are big with lots of natural light and the fireplace which divides the rooms is retro in a fun way.

The kitchen looks like it's had better days. The cabinets are in rough shape and the appliances look like their from the 70's.

But it has a big foot-print with the breakfast area so there's plenty you could do with it.

While the living room and dining room are semi-open concept the rest of the home is pretty chopped up with lots of smaller rooms.

But you could easily knock down some walls to create a more open concept layout, especially when it comes to the living, dining and kitchen areas.

The family room is somehow smaller than the primary bedroom and the primary bedroom isn't even that big.

Speaking of bedrooms there are four, but they are quite small.

The primary bedroom does have an ensuite bathroom but the others have to share.

And speaking of the bathrooms, they need some major updates.

There's more living space in the basement, which is possibly the most dated part of the house.

The floors remind me of an old community centre and the wet bar is very mid-century.

But if you're renovating just note that the home doesn't include the fridge, washing machine, chandeliers, or the ceiling fan in the family room... not that you'd really want to keep those things.

But if you hate everything about the house and want to start from scratch the property itself is well situated – it is close to shopping, transit and all the other amenities you'd want.

But the biggest selling point of this house is the fact that it's basically in Earl Bales Park. You're surrounded by nature and it's a very private street.

"This is a rare opportunity for a buyer to live in the heart of Toronto on an almost quarter acre lot backing onto green space on the most prestigious street in the area," said Mandlsohn.