This spectacular $15 million secluded estate in Caledon is by a Netflix famous designer

Just an hour outside of Toronto hidden in the rugged Canadian landscape is this architectural masterpiece of a home.

Listed for $14,995,000, 18754 Heart Lake Road is a modern masterpiece created by award winning Kariouk Architects and Netflix famous designer Karin Bohn of House of Bohn.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home boasts over 10,000 square-feet of living space.

Not to mention it sits on almost 100 acres of land in Caledon that's made up of mature woods, scenic meadows, open terrain, and natural ponds.

According to realtor Carolyn Scime the home was designed to blend into the surrounding nature so it's barely visible from a distance leaving the landscape almost unmarred.

The interior of the home was designed to help bring the outdoors in with countryside views from every room.

And boy did they understand the assignment. "[The] natural slate stone exterior siding is mirrored on several interior walls providing a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors," notes Scime.

While every part of the house is gorgeous, the most stunning part of the house is possibly the open concept kitchen and living area.

With vaulted ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides the space is bright, airy and lets you take in the majesty of the landscape.

Each of the features and finishes were thoughtfully chosen to make the room feel luxurious and welcoming.

The mix of textures and materials throughout the home are a true work of art.

From the warm oak wood paneled ceiling to the industrial steel beams to the luxurious marble bathrooms everything works beautifully together.

It's also a bit edgy, which is a nice change a pace for a country side house.

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and offers spectacular views, a stunning fire place and a unique ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms in the house are on the second level and there's a guest bedroom on the lower level of the home.

The lower level is complete with a media room, family room and games room.

And if the 100-acres of land outside weren't enough there's also an in-ground pool to make use of when it's not snowing.

This home is just begging to be featured in Architectural Digest or on a TV show like Grand Designs.

So if you're ever considering leaving the city a place like this might just be worth it... if you have the $14 million to afford it that is.