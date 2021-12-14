Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

This spectacular $15 million secluded estate in Caledon is by a Netflix famous designer

Just an hour outside of Toronto hidden in the rugged Canadian landscape is this architectural masterpiece of a home. 

Listed for $14,995,000, 18754 Heart Lake Road is a modern masterpiece created by award winning Kariouk Architects and Netflix famous designer Karin Bohn of House of Bohn

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The main living area. 

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home boasts over 10,000 square-feet of living space.

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

Even a hallway is stunning thanks to the large windows. 

Not to mention it sits on almost 100 acres of land in Caledon that's made up of mature woods, scenic meadows, open terrain, and natural ponds.

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

An aerial view of the property. 

According to realtor Carolyn Scime the home was designed to blend into the surrounding nature so it's barely visible from a distance leaving the landscape almost unmarred. 18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

A view of the house at night. 

The interior of the home was designed to help bring the outdoors in with countryside views from every room. 18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

A covered deck. 

And boy did they understand the assignment. "[The] natural slate stone exterior siding is mirrored on several interior walls providing a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors," notes Scime. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The dining room and kitchen. 

While every part of the house is gorgeous, the most stunning part of the house is possibly the open concept kitchen and living area. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

A view of the dining room from the kitchen. 

With vaulted ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides the space is bright, airy and lets you take in the majesty of the landscape. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The primary bedroom. 

Each of the features and finishes were thoughtfully chosen to make the room feel luxurious and welcoming. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The lower level family room. 

The mix of textures and materials throughout the home are a true work of art.

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

From the warm oak wood paneled ceiling to the industrial steel beams to the luxurious marble bathrooms everything works beautifully together. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

An office space. 

It's also a bit edgy, which is a nice change a pace for a country side house. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The primary bedroom with breathtaking views. 

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and offers spectacular views, a stunning fire place and a unique ensuite bathroom. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

Another bedroom. 

The other bedrooms in the house are on the second level and there's a guest bedroom on the lower level of the home. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The basement of the house still gets tons of natural light thanks to the open ceiling to the main floor. 

The lower level is complete with a media room, family room and games room. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

An aerial shot of the house. 

And if the 100-acres of land outside weren't enough there's also an in-ground pool to make use of when it's not snowing. 

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

A bedroom. 

This home is just begging to be featured in Architectural Digest or on a TV show like Grand Designs

18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

The living room with a suspended fireplace with natural stone cladding.

So if you're ever considering leaving the city a place like this might just be worth it... if you have the $14 million to afford it that is.  18754 Heart Lake Road Caledon

A view of the primary bedroom from outside. 

Photos by

Scott Norseworthy and Chris Proctor from Salisbury Media

