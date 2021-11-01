This is the real estate agent finding all the Raptors places to live in Toronto

A Toronto real estate agent just got some pretty big clients, as she's helping Raptors players find places to live in the city.

Nasma Ali, who founded One Group agency, says this past spring, she was recommended by a mutual friend to help Fred VanVleet find a house in Toronto.

Ali says it was a challenge to find the right home for VanVleet since there isn't much vacancy in the city's housing market.

Ali says that VanVleet had little time to view the spaces, so she would send preview videos of what they looked like to him, so he could choose which ones to view in person.

After she found a house for VanVleet, he ended up recommending her to another player Malachi Flynn, who is now in his second year on the team.

Has been an absolute pleasure and privilege helping Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn find a home in our beautiful city!



Big thank you to Fred VanVleet for recommending us 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/O1TwnvgSAV — Nasma Ali (@nasmadotali) October 29, 2021

"When it comes to a client isn't familiar with Toronto, you have to not only be a real estate agent, but sort of a tour guide," said Ali.

She took Flynn on a tour of different neighbourhoods around Toronto, as they talked about some of the pros and cons about living in each one.

When they began viewing condos together, Ali says she had to consider things like whether the building has a good reputation, if the elevators came often enough, and other features to ensure the player's privacy.

Ali says working with both players felt "surreal and was an incredible experience." She added that both of them were really nice, down to earth, and respectful.

For now, Ali says she's currently working with a few more players to find them homes in Toronto as well.