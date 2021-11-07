Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
7 greenbrook drive toronto

This hidden Toronto home comes tucked away in a specular forest setting

A home just listed for sale in Toronto comes surrounded with forest.

The home at 7 Greenbrook Drive is listed for sale at $2.5 million.

The long, tree-lined driveway and forested lot hides the home from passersby, and realtor Cristina Osorio describes it as a "secluded retreat in the heart of the city."

7 greenbrook drive

A long driveway leads to the home at 7 Greenbrook Drive.

It is not far from Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue but feels miles away from the LRT construction.

7 greenbrook drive

A large panel of windows showcase the forest surrounding the home.

It looks small from the outside but this home opens up with a panel of windows in the kitchen and living areas.

7 greenbrook drive

The living and kitchen area are open concept with a walk out to several decks.

The home overlooks a private ravine giving you the feeling of being in cottage country, Osorio notes, minus the lake, of course.

7 greenbrook drive

Washing dishes would be nicer with this view.

The open concept kitchen, with top line appliances, has a walkout to two decks.

7 greenbrook drive

There is a dining area also.

There are four large bedrooms upstairs with more views.

7 greenbrook drive

The primary bedroom has large windows with more views of the forest.

One of the secondary bedrooms has a walk out to a deck.

7 greenbrook drive

A door leads to another deck from this bedroom.

The home also has a private with a separate entrance office currently used as a wellness clinic.

7 greenbrook drive

A part of the home is currently being used as a wellness clinic.

There is no pool, but there is an infrared sauna and steam room in the basement.

7 greenbrook drive

The basement family room is spacious.

In the basement you will also find a large family room with plenty of space for a possible music room and another walk out to the backyard.

7 greenbrook drive

There is an infrared sauna and steam room in the basement.

The star of this home is the forest, which looks amazing in fall.

7 greenbrook drive

The forest turns brilliant colours in the fall.

No need to travel to experience the outdoors, it is literally in your backyard in this home.

Photos by

Brian So - PropertySpaces Photography

