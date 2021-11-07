This hidden Toronto home comes tucked away in a specular forest setting

A home just listed for sale in Toronto comes surrounded with forest.

The home at 7 Greenbrook Drive is listed for sale at $2.5 million.

The long, tree-lined driveway and forested lot hides the home from passersby, and realtor Cristina Osorio describes it as a "secluded retreat in the heart of the city."

It is not far from Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue but feels miles away from the LRT construction.

It looks small from the outside but this home opens up with a panel of windows in the kitchen and living areas.

The home overlooks a private ravine giving you the feeling of being in cottage country, Osorio notes, minus the lake, of course.

The open concept kitchen, with top line appliances, has a walkout to two decks.

There are four large bedrooms upstairs with more views.

One of the secondary bedrooms has a walk out to a deck.

The home also has a private with a separate entrance office currently used as a wellness clinic.

There is no pool, but there is an infrared sauna and steam room in the basement.

In the basement you will also find a large family room with plenty of space for a possible music room and another walk out to the backyard.

The star of this home is the forest, which looks amazing in fall.

No need to travel to experience the outdoors, it is literally in your backyard in this home.