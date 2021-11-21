Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
47 Greendale Avenue Toronto

This is what a $700K house looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This tiny house in Mount Dennis listed for $699,000 because the Toronto real estate market is out of control.

The latest report shows housing prices are up 33 per cent from last year which explains why this house with no interior photos is listed for more than half a million dollars and will likely sell for close to $800K. 

So is it worth it? Well, it's hard to say since there's not much to go off of. 

But if you believe the listing you get a "property with many potentials." 

The listing notes the home has five bedrooms – three on the main floor and two in the basement – and two bathrooms. 

It also has an eat-in kitchen with a walk-out to the backyard and two separate entrances to the basement, which is tenanted on a month-to-month basis. 

47 Greendale Avenue Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home also has a garage and a "good size and private backyard" but from the photo it looks more like a junkyard with the cracked concrete and old oven just chucked to the side. 

All of that does sound promising but judging what condition the home is in based on exterior photos alone is difficult.

The home did sell in 2016 for just over $535,000 and there weren't any photos of the inside then either. The only photos I could find were from 2008 when the house was listed for $260,000.

As the economists say "the price reflects what the market will bear" so maybe it's listed for exactly what this sort of house should cost in Toronto right now. 

Photos by

realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

More condos coming to one of Toronto's most condo-packed neighbourhoods

This is what a $700K house looks like in Toronto

A quiet low-rise Toronto block could soon be transformed with tall condo towers

This $14 million mansion in Toronto has luxury features all over

A developer wants to float condos high above a Toronto heritage building

This $3 million home in Toronto looks like a weird motel

Here's what could replace the iconic Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto

Toronto home prices up 33% and the real estate market isn't cooling anytime soon