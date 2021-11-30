Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
2765 Embleton Road Brampton

This is what a $2.5 million house looks like in Brampton these days

When this house sold in 2010 it went for just over $400K. Ten years later this bungalow is apparently worth $2 million more. 

Listed for $2,490,000, 2765 Embleton Road is an average three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow. 2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The living room. 

Now in Toronto, this extraordinary value appreciation might be explainable but this house is in the middle of nowhere in Brampton. 

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The kitchen. 

Sure, it's sitting on almost 0.6 acres which isn't nothing but looking at comparable houses in the area there are newer and nicer places on the market for the same price2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The dining room. 

This home's interiors are dated and the rooms are dark and cramped. It would likely be a gut job or a tear down if you were looking to live here. 

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The primary bedroom. 

However, this place isn't really being sold for the home itself. 

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

Another bedroom. 

As the listing makes abundantly clear this is a development opportunity – either for a single family home or something bigger.

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The third bedroom. 

Realtor Roan Lawson writes: "Attention builders! Investors! Are you looking to build your dream home or looking for land with developmental potential? This is your opportunity."

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

Another view of the kitchen. 

"This home is close to both the Mount Pleasant Go Stations and highways 401/407 and [the] proposed 413 highway."

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The basement. 

He also adds that the house is going to be close to the new Heritage Heights Development Plan, which plans to make the most underdeveloped part of Brampton  a new town centre. 

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The laundry and furnace room. The furnace is new and the hot water tank is owned. 

But as for when that plan will actually turn into a reality is still very unclear.

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The family room. 

The Heritage Heights Development plan is part of the Brampton 2040 Vision so in theory it could take until 2040 and highway 413 could take more than a decade to build.

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

Another area of the basement. 

Which means if you're looking to make a quick return on your investment this place is not it.

2765 Embleton Road Brampton

The land surrounding the house. 

Right now this is just some really expensive grass in Brampton with a mediocre house on it. 

Photos by

realtor.ca

