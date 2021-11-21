Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

This $3 million home in Toronto looks like a weird motel

Backing onto the Addington Greenbelt and right next to Burnett Park is this fascinating multi-generational home. 

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

Listed for $3,150,o00, 21 Wentworth Avenue is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that for some reason reminds me of a motel. 21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The basement family room. 

I don't know if it's the balconies with the steel guardrails that span almost the entire house or the grey brick or maybe it's the Ping Pong table in the basement.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

A closer view of the rear of the house.  

But whatever it is this home reminds me of those roadside motels in a small town that you'd stay in as a child on some ill-fated family holiday.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The dining room has French doors that open into the kitchen. 

Side note: Whatever happened to motels? Do people still stay in those? Or did Airbnb kill that industry? I digress.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

That being said, if you're not phased by the motel vibes of this home it is a pretty nice property.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The living room and dining room are open concept. 

The home has large principal rooms with the living and dining room overlooking the lush ravine. 

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen, while a bit dated in terms of the cabinets, is large and has what look like shiny new appliances. 

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The deck off the kitchen. 

It also walks out onto a large deck which is perfect for the summer months when you want to eat outside. 

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom has  a walk-out balcony and a five-piece ensuite. 

On the second level there are four bedrooms, three of which have a walk-out balcony. 

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and eating area in the apartment within the home. 

The basement has a family room but also has a one-bedroom apartment.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The bedroom in the basement apartment. 

This could be used for in-laws, caregivers or even an older kid who hasn't fully moved out yet.  

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

The biggest draw though is the privacy of the ravine lot.

21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The driveway leading up to the home. 

The mature trees around the home making it feel like you're surrounded by nature and the long driveway up to the property give an added sense of being in a world unto itself. 21 Wentworth Avenue Toronto

The galley kitchen.

So if you're a fan of nature and don't mind doing a little renovation to update this home it could be an ideal family home. 

Lead photo by

Mullholland Ross Real Estate Group

