This $3 million home in Toronto looks like a weird motel

Backing onto the Addington Greenbelt and right next to Burnett Park is this fascinating multi-generational home.

Listed for $3,150,o00, 21 Wentworth Avenue is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that for some reason reminds me of a motel.

I don't know if it's the balconies with the steel guardrails that span almost the entire house or the grey brick or maybe it's the Ping Pong table in the basement.

But whatever it is this home reminds me of those roadside motels in a small town that you'd stay in as a child on some ill-fated family holiday.

Side note: Whatever happened to motels? Do people still stay in those? Or did Airbnb kill that industry? I digress.

That being said, if you're not phased by the motel vibes of this home it is a pretty nice property.

The home has large principal rooms with the living and dining room overlooking the lush ravine.

The kitchen, while a bit dated in terms of the cabinets, is large and has what look like shiny new appliances.

It also walks out onto a large deck which is perfect for the summer months when you want to eat outside.

On the second level there are four bedrooms, three of which have a walk-out balcony.

The basement has a family room but also has a one-bedroom apartment.

This could be used for in-laws, caregivers or even an older kid who hasn't fully moved out yet.

The biggest draw though is the privacy of the ravine lot.

The mature trees around the home making it feel like you're surrounded by nature and the long driveway up to the property give an added sense of being in a world unto itself.

So if you're a fan of nature and don't mind doing a little renovation to update this home it could be an ideal family home.