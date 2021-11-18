Mississauga castle house is for sale for $4.5 million

Arguably one of the most famous houses in Mississauga, 1357 Mississauga Road is a sight to behold with everything from grumpy gargoyles to secret passageways.

The home was inspired by the "Mad" King Ludwig's Bavarian castle –Neuschwanstein Castle. Or if you're not familiar with the German landmark you might see similarities with Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Set back from the road on a half acre property with plenty of mature trees, you'll just catch glimpses of this magnificent homes. But once you get up close the first thing you'll notice are the spires and peaked roofs that echo the German castle.

The large bow window jutting out over the front entrance is also a nod to the medieval palace.

You'll also probably notice the roof, which according to an article in The Globe and Mail, is made entirely of copper and was cut and welded on site.

Inside the home is no less magical than the exterior.

There are murals, stained glass windows, and figures carved into the wood throughout the house, in particular dragons are a recurring theme.

The large principal rooms make you feel like you stepped back in time and travelled to another country.

Everything about the home is over the top and dramatic, which may explain why it's been featured as the backdrop of a number of movies and television shows, including Goosebumps.

In the main family room you'll find oak panneled walls and a coffered ceiling with ornate carvings.

The kitchen has a beamed ceiling that makes it seem like this home was built back in the 19th century.

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Each bedroom suite has a sitting room, bathroom and veranda.

The most stunning room is the primary bedroom that has cathedral ceilings that rival many chapels.

It also features a six-piece ensuite bathroom that includes a marble-clad tub, and a dressing room with a walkout to a veranda overlooking the pool.

In the basement there's a library with Gothic arches and heavy wood panelling.

This is where you'll find a secret passageway if you're paying attention.

The secret passageway leads to the home theatre room, which is honestly just too cool.

The lower level has an entertainment room with a cast stone fireplace, oak-panelled walls, coffered ceiling, dance floor and bar.

Outside, the front garden has a stone patio and fountain.

In the backyard you'll find an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen and enough room for 15 cars.

And you can make your fairytale dreams come true for $4,498,888.

So wish hard upon that star!