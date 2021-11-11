Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

This $8 million mansion in Toronto looks like it's from another era

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home has been on and off the market for over a year. In fact, this is the fifth time 11 Dewbourne Avenue has been listed for sale, although one of those times it was listed to be leased and another it only stayed up for a day. 11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

But apart from their interesting sales tactics, the home itself is quite interesting. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The office with hardwood floors and built-ins. 

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Forest Hill looks like it's from 1800s. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The living room with one of three marble fireplaces. 

The traditional details like wainscotting, ornate fireplaces and crown moulding give the home a stately feel. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

One of the bathrooms.

However, to some the abundance of wallpaper, frilly drapery and lush patterned carpets make it feel a bit like a grandmothers home.

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

A bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. 

Although, that style is coming back so don't knock it just yet. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The library with wood panelling and coffered ceilings. 

Listed for $7,990,000, the home boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space and includes a library, an exercise room, a wine cellar, and a studio room. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The eating area and sun room. 

It also has three furnaces, two laundry rooms and a heated driveway. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

So even though this home looks like it's historic it does have modern amenities. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has top of the line appliances like two Miele dishwashers and a Wolf stove. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The sun room with built-in cabinets and limestone floors. 

It also opens up into a gorgeous sunroom which walks-out to the garden through the French doors and is perfect for lounging and reading a book. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

One of the primary bedrooms. 

There are two primary bedrooms, one has a wet bar and a fireplace and the other boasts a walk-in closet and a six-piece en suite. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The backyard with a Napoleon BBQ station. 

The only negative of this house is the backyard, which is quite small considering the size of the property. It's just a small patio area with a BBQ and not much else. 

11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The wine cellar. 

But apart from that it's kind of a mystery as to why this home hasn't sold yet. Perhaps it's overpriced or they're just waiting for the perfect buyer.... 11 Dewbourne Avenue Toronto

The garages. 

Photos by

Simon Studio

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $8 million mansion in Toronto looks like it's from another era

Historic Toronto church to be moved for a stunning flatiron development

Block of Toronto townhouses to be torn down to make way for huge condo tower

Condos to replace businesses at one of Toronto's most culturally-important corners

Experts say Toronto's scorching housing market is hotter than ever

This $21 million mansion in Toronto is the definition of a trophy home

Renters continue to leave Toronto for cheaper apartments in smaller cities

A Toronto renter is showing off what might be one of the worst apartments in town