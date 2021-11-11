This $8 million mansion in Toronto looks like it's from another era

This home has been on and off the market for over a year. In fact, this is the fifth time 11 Dewbourne Avenue has been listed for sale, although one of those times it was listed to be leased and another it only stayed up for a day.

But apart from their interesting sales tactics, the home itself is quite interesting.

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Forest Hill looks like it's from 1800s.

The traditional details like wainscotting, ornate fireplaces and crown moulding give the home a stately feel.

However, to some the abundance of wallpaper, frilly drapery and lush patterned carpets make it feel a bit like a grandmothers home.

Although, that style is coming back so don't knock it just yet.

Listed for $7,990,000, the home boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space and includes a library, an exercise room, a wine cellar, and a studio room.

It also has three furnaces, two laundry rooms and a heated driveway.

So even though this home looks like it's historic it does have modern amenities.

The kitchen has top of the line appliances like two Miele dishwashers and a Wolf stove.

It also opens up into a gorgeous sunroom which walks-out to the garden through the French doors and is perfect for lounging and reading a book.

There are two primary bedrooms, one has a wet bar and a fireplace and the other boasts a walk-in closet and a six-piece en suite.

The only negative of this house is the backyard, which is quite small considering the size of the property. It's just a small patio area with a BBQ and not much else.

But apart from that it's kind of a mystery as to why this home hasn't sold yet. Perhaps it's overpriced or they're just waiting for the perfect buyer....