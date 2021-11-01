Toronto mansion that used to belong to the Eaton family sells for over $9 million

In 1923, 1 Highland Avenue was sold from a Mrs. Harry Ryric to Mrs. R.Y. Eaton. Even back then this sale was big news and it made into the Toronto Star.

The home is part of the former Eaton (yes, of the Eaton Centre) family's "Kilrea" estate – named after a village in County Londonderry – which was divided up into three homes in 1989.

The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rosedale and looks almost like a secret house behind the tall hedges and landscaped gardens.

The home, listed for $9,500,000, boasts three bedroom, six bathrooms and over 5,000 square-feet of living space.

"The home presents a series of dramatic spaces from the mansion’s past, including the home's original dining room which today houses the living room," says realtor Paul Johnston.

It's a very stylish home with strong European influences mixing aesthetics of both English estate homes and Parisian flats fo the Haussmann era, adds Johnston.

While the home was definitely lavish back in its day, it's been brought into the 21st century thanks to the careful remodeling by the current owner who happens to also be a prominent designer.

The home thankfully hasn't lost any of its historic charm and is still filled with character from the intricate cornice mouldings to deep rooms completed with floor-to-ceiling french doors opening into the private gardens outside.

Speaking of outside, there's also views of the ravine from the garden.

Upstairs on the half level is a stunning room that has three exposures, a wall of bookcases and a grand fireplace making it ideal for an office or library.

The primary bedroom reminds me of a five-star old world hotel room. It comes complete with a large dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

There's a third bedroom on the third floor of the home, which Johnston suggests is ideal as guest quarters.

And not to be outdone by the other grand homes in the neighbourhood the basement of the home is complete with a full second suite with a separate entry, a laundry room, gym and wine cellar.

The only drawback to this unique heritage home is the fact that it's semi-detached but that didn't deter the new buyers who snapped up the home yesterday.

The home sold for $9.25 million, so I hope for that price the neighbours don't suck.