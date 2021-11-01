Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Highland Avenue Toronto

Toronto mansion that used to belong to the Eaton family sells for over $9 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In 1923, 1 Highland Avenue was sold from a Mrs. Harry Ryric to Mrs. R.Y. Eaton. Even back then this sale was big news and it made into the Toronto Star.

The home is part of the former Eaton (yes, of the Eaton Centre) family's "Kilrea" estate – named after a village in County Londonderry – which was divided up into three homes in 1989. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The main floor features a grand foyer entry, leading to a generous entry hall off of which are located the primary rooms. 

The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rosedale and looks almost like a secret house behind the tall hedges and landscaped gardens. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The home’s casual chef’s kitchen – featuring top-tier appliances, a large comfortable island and plenty of storage.

The home, listed for $9,500,000, boasts three bedroom, six bathrooms and over 5,000 square-feet of living space. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The living room boasts impeccably period details – some preserved from the home’s original detailing, others carefully added and recreated to complement the style throughout.

"The home presents a series of dramatic spaces from the mansion’s past, including the home's original dining room which today houses the living room," says realtor Paul Johnston.

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The den featuring yet another fireplace along with extensive built-ins. 

It's a very stylish home with strong European influences mixing aesthetics of both English estate homes and Parisian flats fo the Haussmann era, adds Johnston. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The wall of french doors that open directly onto the stone veranda outside.

While the home was definitely lavish back in its day, it's been brought into the 21st century thanks to the careful remodeling by the current owner who happens to also be a prominent designer. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The dining room, perfect for family dinners and celebrations year-round.

The home thankfully hasn't lost any of its historic charm and is still filled with character from the intricate cornice mouldings to deep rooms completed with floor-to-ceiling french doors opening into the private gardens outside.

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The landscaped gardens and stone veranda. 

Speaking of outside, there's also views of the ravine from the garden. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The study / office or atelier with views of the gardens below. 

Upstairs on the half level is a stunning room that has three exposures, a wall of bookcases and a grand fireplace making it ideal for an office or library. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom also has a fireplace. 

The primary bedroom reminds me of a five-star old world hotel room. It comes complete with a large dressing room and ensuite bathroom. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

One of the guest bedrooms.

There's a third bedroom on the third floor of the home, which Johnston suggests is ideal as guest quarters. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The front entrance way and main staircase. 

And not to be outdone by the other grand homes in the neighbourhood the basement of the home is complete with a full second suite with a separate entry, a laundry room, gym and wine cellar. 

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bath is complete with dual vanities, walk-in shower, deep soaker tub and plenty of storage space.

The only drawback to this unique heritage home is the fact that it's semi-detached but that didn't deter the new buyers who snapped up the home yesterday.

1 Highland Avenue Toronto

The outdoor space. 

The home sold for $9.25 million, so I hope for that price the neighbours don't suck.

Photos by

Jordan Prussky

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Stunning plans in the works to resurrect a Toronto industrial landmark

Apartments at malls are the next big thing in Toronto real estate

Futuristic condo towers to replace dreary Toronto office complex

Toronto mansion that used to belong to the Eaton family sells for over $9 million

Toronto passes controversial rule forcing developers to build affordable homes

These are the amenities Toronto condo residents just don't care about

One bedroom apartment in old Toronto mansion on sale for under $600K

Experts say archaic and exclusionary rules are fuelling Toronto's housing crisis