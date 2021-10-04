Real Estate
man cave toronto

You can buy this tiny man cave for $500 in Toronto

On the hunt for a space you can call your man cave? Look no further, this tiny metal shack is up for sale for only $500 in Toronto. 

man cave toronto

Several electrical outlets and plugs hang from the walls inside of the man cave. Photo by: Chi Tasso

Previously listed for $1500 on Facebook Marketplace, the "Man Cave", is a 14 x 8 foot box resembling something out of a horror film.  

man cave toronto

The washroom area inside of the man cave shack. Photo by: Chi Tasso

With rusty walls, hanging wires and a creepy picture of a man and a horse near the washroom. 

man cave toronto

A second view from the washroom inside of the man cave. Photo by: Chi Tasso

The good thing is, the shack is equipped with a plumbing system including a fully-functioning bathroom and electrical, so you can plug in a TV. 

man cave toronto

Another view of the main room inside of the man cave. Photo by: Chi Tasso

If you're interested in viewing the Man Cave, it's located near Keele Street and Rogers Road

man cave toronto

The man cave as shown from the side. Photo by: Chi Tasso

"If you have no intent on buying, keep your dumb ass comments to yourself," the seller writes on the Facebook listing. "If I had a buck for every idiot remarking, it would be sold!"

Lead photo by

Chi Tasso

