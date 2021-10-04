You can buy this tiny man cave for $500 in Toronto

On the hunt for a space you can call your man cave? Look no further, this tiny metal shack is up for sale for only $500 in Toronto.

Previously listed for $1500 on Facebook Marketplace, the "Man Cave", is a 14 x 8 foot box resembling something out of a horror film.

With rusty walls, hanging wires and a creepy picture of a man and a horse near the washroom.

The good thing is, the shack is equipped with a plumbing system including a fully-functioning bathroom and electrical, so you can plug in a TV.

If you're interested in viewing the Man Cave, it's located near Keele Street and Rogers Road.

"If you have no intent on buying, keep your dumb ass comments to yourself," the seller writes on the Facebook listing. "If I had a buck for every idiot remarking, it would be sold!"