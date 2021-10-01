Real Estate
59 Craven Road Toronto

This $600K house on Toronto's weirdest street has peeling ceilings and rooms full of clutter

The last time this Toronto house was on the market was the 80s and not gonna lie, that looks like the last time this place had an unoccupied surface. 

Right on the edge of Leslieville on one of the city's weirdest streets is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom starter home that needs A LOT of attention. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

But if you're up for that sort of thing and can see past the clutter this could be, as the realtor describes it, a "blank canvas" just waiting for your "personal design and flair". 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The foyer. 

Are there structural issues? Almost guaranteed! 

59 Craven Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The ceiling is peeling off in the living room, so I'm sure that's not the only thing that will need some serious repair. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms on the second floor. 

Will you need to replace every single thing in this house? Definitely! 

59 Craven Road Toronto

Another view of the living room. Check out that wood panelling! 

But if you're up for a complete gut job and don't mind getting your hands dirty this could be one of the best deals on the market right now. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The backyard has lots of shading. 

The home sits on a 18.5 by 73 foot lot, so there's room for an addition if you wanted a bigger home. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The bedroom. 

It's also in a great location, close to Little India, the beach and all the cute shops and boutiques in Leslieville. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

A view from the front entrance way. 

Apart from the amount of renovating you'd need to do to bring this home into this century, the other downside is this home doesn't have a basement (just a crawlspace) and there's no parking. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The shed in the backyard. 

But there is a shed in the backyard and, well, a backyard. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

The bathroom is on the main floor. 

But even with all those downsides and red flags this home has serious potential.

59 Craven Road Toronto

The stairs leading up to the two bedrooms. 

Even if you don't plan on living in it, this home could easily go for over $1 million if it's flipped well.

59 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen walks out into the backyard. 

And that fact alone might make the renovation pain a little less daunting. 

59 Craven Road Toronto

Photos by

iGuide

