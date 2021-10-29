Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
54 Howell Square Toronto

This $800K retro house in Toronto has a purple staircase to nowhere

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If this house was a person it would be like a quirky grandmother who has rainbow coloured hair... or at least that's the vibe I get when I look at this house. 

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Scarborough is nothing if not quirky.

54 Howell Square Toronto

The front entrance.

Even though this place is mostly empty of furniture and decor it still has tons of personality. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The dining and kitchen area.

For example, the kitchen looks like an old saloon bar with the stained glass lights, exposed brick, bright tile and the wooden booth for a kitchen dining area.

54 Howell Square Toronto

The family room with a fireplace and purple stairs. 

The living room has wood panelling and in the basement family room there's just a random purple staircase that goes absolutely nowhere. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The main floor bathroom. 

There's also a bathroom that's black and a completely turquoise room. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for $799,900, 54 Howell Square was built in the early 70's and likely hasn't been majorly updated since. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home is being sold as is, with no warranties or guaranties so there's definitely a lot of TLC that will be needed to make this place livable but there's still potential. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The backyard. 

First, it's on a big lot – 43 by 150 feet – with mature trees and plenty of space in the backyard. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The basement kitchenette. 

The basement has a kitchenette so you could transform the basement into a rental or in-law suite as the home is also wheel-chair accessible. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

The primary bedroom with walk-out to the patio. 

The bedrooms are sizeable and the driveway is double width so fits as many as five cars. 

54 Howell Square Toronto

Another bedroom. 

But apart from that you're looking at almost a full gut job or maybe a complete tear down depending on the state of things like structure, electrical, plumbing etc.   

54 Howell Square Toronto

A three-piece bathroom in the basement. 

Either way it's still a four bedroom detached house listed for under $1 million so there's probably gonna be a bidding war regardless of how weird and run down the home is... Toronto am I right?54 Howell Square Toronto

The backyard has southern exposure. 

Photos by

Eos Photo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto area rent prices just keep skyrocketing further from attainability

This $800K retro house in Toronto has a purple staircase to nowhere

This new Toronto condo proposal would tower over its neighbourhood

Here are Ontario's hottest cities for bidding wars right now

Historic home in Toronto on sale for the first time in 50 years

Toronto's super-skinny rose gold condo tower just took a step closer to reality

Toronto's first-ever car condo will let you buy sweet digs just for your ride

Parents are giving their adult kids an average of $130K to help buy homes in Toronto