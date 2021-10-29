This $800K retro house in Toronto has a purple staircase to nowhere

If this house was a person it would be like a quirky grandmother who has rainbow coloured hair... or at least that's the vibe I get when I look at this house.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Scarborough is nothing if not quirky.

Even though this place is mostly empty of furniture and decor it still has tons of personality.

For example, the kitchen looks like an old saloon bar with the stained glass lights, exposed brick, bright tile and the wooden booth for a kitchen dining area.

The living room has wood panelling and in the basement family room there's just a random purple staircase that goes absolutely nowhere.

There's also a bathroom that's black and a completely turquoise room.

Listed for $799,900, 54 Howell Square was built in the early 70's and likely hasn't been majorly updated since.

The home is being sold as is, with no warranties or guaranties so there's definitely a lot of TLC that will be needed to make this place livable but there's still potential.

First, it's on a big lot – 43 by 150 feet – with mature trees and plenty of space in the backyard.

The basement has a kitchenette so you could transform the basement into a rental or in-law suite as the home is also wheel-chair accessible.

The bedrooms are sizeable and the driveway is double width so fits as many as five cars.

But apart from that you're looking at almost a full gut job or maybe a complete tear down depending on the state of things like structure, electrical, plumbing etc.

Either way it's still a four bedroom detached house listed for under $1 million so there's probably gonna be a bidding war regardless of how weird and run down the home is... Toronto am I right?