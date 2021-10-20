This is what a $700K house in Toronto that needs a major overhaul looks like

It's always nice to know that there are still somewhat affordable homes in Toronto. Are they nice? God no! But with a little imagination and some elbow grease you can definitely make it nice.

That's the case with this three-bedroom, tw0-bathroom detached house in Mount Dennis.

The home is listed for just under $700K at $699,000 and boy does it need a lot of TLC!

The main floor is pretty open concept with the kitchen and dining room all flowing one from the other.

The carpet is gross and the kitchen is so very dated but the structure looks alright.

The main floor also has an enclosed mud room in the front and back of the house, which are always useful but if you want more living space could be converted.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

They're not the biggest but definitely workable.

The upstairs bathroom has something super weird happening with the drop ceiling over the shower. I don't know what's up with that.

The basement is probably the worst of it, with not even a fully finished ceiling.

But there is a kitchen, whether it works or not is a different question all together.

That being said it could maybe be transformed into an in-law suite or rented out if some serious renovations were done to bring it up to code.

The home also has a sizeable backyard and a one car garage.

So as the listing says: "this lovely home awaits that special touch." Probably the touch of a sledge hammer but that's just semantics.