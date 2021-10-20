Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

This is what a $700K house in Toronto that needs a major overhaul looks like

It's always nice to know that there are still somewhat affordable homes in Toronto. Are they nice? God no! But with a little imagination and some elbow grease you can definitely make it nice. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

That's the case with this three-bedroom, tw0-bathroom detached house in Mount Dennis. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The front entrance. Look at the retro air conditioner!

The home is listed for just under $700K at $699,000 and boy does it need a lot of TLC! 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor is pretty open concept with the kitchen and dining room all flowing one from the other. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. There does not seem to be a dishwasher. 

The carpet is gross and the kitchen is so very dated but the structure looks alright. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The front mud room. 

The main floor also has an enclosed mud room in the front and back of the house, which are always useful but if you want more living space could be converted. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom, which could be used as an office space. 

They're not the biggest but definitely workable. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The upstairs bathroom has something super weird happening with the drop ceiling over the shower. I don't know what's up with that. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The basement has the washer and dryer. 

The basement is probably the worst of it, with not even a fully finished ceiling.

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The second kitchen. 

But there is a kitchen, whether it works or not is a different question all together. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The retro stove comes with the house. 

That being said it could maybe be transformed into an in-law suite or rented out if some serious renovations were done to bring it up to code. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

A view of the backyard and garage, which will probably need new roofing. 

The home also has a sizeable backyard and a one car garage. 

47 Mahoney Avenue Toronto

The back mudroom. 

So as the listing says: "this lovely home awaits that special touch." Probably the touch of a sledge hammer but that's just semantics. 

Photos by

REMAX Ultimate Realty Inc.

