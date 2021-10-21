Real Estate
38 Howland Avenue Toronto

This is what a $4 million house in Toronto restored to its full glory looks like

Usually when I think of Toronto triplexes they're a bit downtrodden and in need of a lot of work – like an apartment building that hasn't been updated since the 80's or student housing.

But 38 Howland Avenue is definitely not a typical Toronto triplex. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The living room on the main floor with a fireplace. 

It's a true Victorian legal triplex that's been carefully renovated and restored to its full glory so that it will "stand another 100 years", according to the listing

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and dining area in the main floor unit. 

The home has a new roof, framing, plumbing, and floor joists aka all the important bits that make a house not crumble. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The living room with a large bay window to let in lots of natural light. 

Within the home there are three executive suites that have soaring 10-foot ceilings, big bright windows and tons of character. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The open concept basement suite with the kitchen. 

Even the basement unit is nice! 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The main floor unit and the basement unit has two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining and living room. 

38 Howland Avenue TorontoA bedroom. 

The second / third floor unit has three bedrooms, with the primary bedroom being on the third floor as well as a kitchen, dining and living room. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

One of the balcony walk-outs. 

There's also multiple walk-outs – either as a full backyard or balcony. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The upgraded kitchens featured in the units are open concept with the living and dining areas making it ideal for entertaining. 

In addition to the gorgeous spaces, the renovation also added in some much needed work to make it ideal to rent out.

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

An office space in one of the units. 

For example, the listing notes things like double layered soundproof insulation, radiant floor heating, and fire rated drywall ceilings. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The third floor balcony nestled amongst the trees. 

All that goes to say that any units that are rented out can definitely go for well above average rent, which almost makes the $4,275,000 price tag less daunting. 

38 Howland Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom on the third floor. 

So as far as triplexes go this is the cream of the crop and definitely perfect for anyone who is looking for a nice place to live but also make some of that rental income on the side. 38 Howland Avenue Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

