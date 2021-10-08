This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

Listed for just $649,000, 331 McRoberts Avenue is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now.

Located in the up and coming Caledonia neighbourhood, this three-bed, one-bath bungalow is nothing pretty to look at but that's not why you'd buy it.

It's sitting on a massive plot of land – 18 by 122 feet to be exact – which means there's plenty of potential to either build you're own home or renovate the bejezus out of this one.

Another selling point of this home is you have no rear neighbours, so your backyard is super private but does overlook the giant Prospect Cemetery.

The home also has a double rear laneway and a garage. Maybe you could build a laneway house or studio? Who knows!

If you weren't going to mow over this house and instead renovate it, the home does need a lot of work.

The rooms are small, the windows are smaller, the floors need replacing and everything needs updating.

For example, the kitchen appliances look like they're from the 50's.

There also looks like there's damp issues in the basement as there's a fairly large spot of black mould.

But do you really care when the house costs less than most one-bedroom condos in the city? Probably not.