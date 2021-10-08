Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
331 mcroberts avenue toronto

This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

Listed for just $649,000, 331 McRoberts Avenue is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

The family room / living room. 

Located in the up and coming Caledonia neighbourhood, this three-bed, one-bath bungalow is nothing pretty to look at but that's not why you'd buy it. 331 mcroberts avenue toronto

The basement. 

It's sitting on a massive plot of land – 18 by 122 feet to be exact – which means there's plenty of potential to either build you're own home or renovate the bejezus out of this one. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

Another selling point of this home is you have no rear neighbours, so your backyard is super private but does overlook the giant Prospect Cemetery. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

The garage and backyard. 

The home also has a double rear laneway and a garage. Maybe you could build a laneway house or studio? Who knows!

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

A bedroom. 

If you weren't going to mow over this house and instead renovate it, the home does need a lot of work. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

Another bedroom. 

The rooms are small, the windows are smaller, the floors need replacing and everything needs updating. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

The kitchen is big enough to have space to eat in it. 

For example, the kitchen appliances look like they're from the 50's. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

A storage space in the basement. 

There also looks like there's damp issues in the basement as there's a fairly large spot of black mould. 

331 mcroberts avenue toronto

The bathroom. 

But do you really care when the house costs less than most one-bedroom condos in the city?  Probably not. 

