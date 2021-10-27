Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

Historic home in Toronto on sale for the first time in 50 years

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Built in 1904, 32 Chestnut Park Road is a Toronto heritage property once home to barrister Charles W. Kerr. 

The majestic traditional grand home has been owned by the same family for the last 50 years according to the listing and now it's on the market for $6,500,000

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

Some of the interesting architectural detail of the home. 

It almost looks a bit forgotten with the overgrown ivy and trees on the front lawn, but don't let that fool you, this truly is an architectural gem. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The landing on the second floor with built-in bookcases. 

With a classic red brick exterior and plenty of character inside this home has good bones and so much potential. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

The home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage and large principal rooms. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The backyard. 

Not to mention the lot the house is on is very large and deep with 50 by 150 feet of space.  

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms has a fireplace. 

But since the home has been in the same family for 50 years it is in need of a lot of upgrades. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The interiors are dated with things like old wallpaper, carpets and popcorn ceilings throughout the home. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The kitchen walks out to the garden and has a pantry area. 

The kitchen is quite small for a house of this size and the appliances are not what you'd usually find in a $6.5 million home.

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

A three-piece bathroom on the third floor. 

The bathrooms also definitely need some updating.

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

A four-piece bathroom on the second floor. 

But then again if you're a fan of the 1950's colourful tiled bathrooms than maybe you don't need to change anything. 

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The foyer with wood wainscotting and a view of the dining room. 

So if you're up for a big renovation this home is bound to look spectacular once it's been transformed. 32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

The dining room with a bay window. 

Or as realtor Gillian Oxley says in the listing: "Look no further for your dream home."

32 Chestnut Park Road Toronto

Photos by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Historic home in Toronto on sale for the first time in 50 years

Toronto's super-skinny rose gold condo tower just took a step closer to reality

Toronto's first-ever car condo will let you buy sweet digs just for your ride

Parents are giving their adult kids an average of $130K to help buy homes in Toronto

This picture perfect lavender farm near Toronto is up for sale

This $4 million coach house in Toronto looks like it comes out of a fairytale

The construction at Yonge and Bloor is unlike anything Toronto has seen before

This is what a $14 million mansion in Toronto looks like