Historic home in Toronto on sale for the first time in 50 years

Built in 1904, 32 Chestnut Park Road is a Toronto heritage property once home to barrister Charles W. Kerr.

The majestic traditional grand home has been owned by the same family for the last 50 years according to the listing and now it's on the market for $6,500,000.

It almost looks a bit forgotten with the overgrown ivy and trees on the front lawn, but don't let that fool you, this truly is an architectural gem.

With a classic red brick exterior and plenty of character inside this home has good bones and so much potential.

The home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage and large principal rooms.

Not to mention the lot the house is on is very large and deep with 50 by 150 feet of space.

But since the home has been in the same family for 50 years it is in need of a lot of upgrades.

The interiors are dated with things like old wallpaper, carpets and popcorn ceilings throughout the home.

The kitchen is quite small for a house of this size and the appliances are not what you'd usually find in a $6.5 million home.

The bathrooms also definitely need some updating.

But then again if you're a fan of the 1950's colourful tiled bathrooms than maybe you don't need to change anything.

So if you're up for a big renovation this home is bound to look spectacular once it's been transformed.

Or as realtor Gillian Oxley says in the listing: "Look no further for your dream home."