This $8 million home in Toronto has all the features of a boutique hotel

When looking at huge, expensive homes that are newly built you're often faced with over-the-top ornate mansions that look like they belong in some version of The Real Housewives.

This home is, thankfully, nothing like those homes.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Limestone home harkens back to a traditional Georgian home but with modern elements throughout, making it the perfect transitional home.

The main floor has large, bright and airy principal rooms with radiant flooring and soaring ceilings.

It's open concept so ideal for entertaining.

The wood accents throughout the home add warmth and texture to the space.

The bedrooms upstairs are luxurious and bright.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace, spa-like ensuite and a boutique-like dressing room.

The luxury home also boasts the classic amenities like an elevator, home theatre room and a dog shower.

In the basement you'll find an exercise room and a fully functioning kitchen bar.

Also the whole house is a Smart Home for you tech-heads out there.

The backyard is spacious and, according to the listing, there's a pending permit for a pool.

So if that's something that's desired there's definitely space for it.

And if this is your dream home well it will only cost you $8,495,000.

But at least at this price you know you won't have to do any renovations. This baby is ready to move into!