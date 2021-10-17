Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

This $8 million home in Toronto has all the features of a boutique hotel

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When looking at huge, expensive homes that are newly built you're often faced with over-the-top ornate mansions that look like they belong in some version of The Real Housewives.

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

This home is, thankfully, nothing like those homes. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The family room off the kitchen with built-in bookcases and fireplace. 

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Limestone home harkens back to a traditional Georgian home but with modern elements throughout, making it the perfect transitional home. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and family room walk-out to the backyard. 

The main floor has large, bright and airy principal rooms with radiant flooring and soaring ceilings. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The sleek and modern kitchen with a breakfast nook. 

It's open concept so ideal for entertaining. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The dressing room in the primary bedroom. 

The wood accents throughout the home add warmth and texture to the space. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

One of four bedrooms upstairs. 

The bedrooms upstairs are luxurious and bright. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out balcony. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace, spa-like ensuite and a boutique-like dressing room. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The home theatre room with Versace wallpaper. 

The luxury home also boasts the classic amenities like an elevator, home theatre room and a dog shower. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room and kitchen area. 

In the basement you'll find an exercise room and a fully functioning kitchen bar.

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

An office area on the main floor with built-in bookcases. 

Also the whole house is a Smart Home for you tech-heads out there. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The backyard is very private with lots of mature trees and bushes. 

The backyard is spacious and, according to the listing, there's a pending permit for a pool. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The backyard also has a covered patio with a Lynx gas bbq, open firepit, and elegant cedar finishes.

So if that's something that's desired there's definitely space for it. 

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite has a double vanity, glass shower and sauna. Not to mention the giant soaker tub.

And if this is your dream home well it will only cost you $8,495,000

296 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

All flowers and landscape plants were done by Sheridan Nursery and there's a self-watering planter on the exterior second floor.

But at least at this price you know you won't have to do any renovations. This baby is ready to move into!  

Photos by

Silverhouse HD

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $8 million home in Toronto has all the features of a boutique hotel

This $19 million European-inspired mansion in Oakville looks like a country club

Home prices in and around Toronto are rising and only expected to climb higher

This home in Toronto just sold for a ridiculous amount over asking

Here's where you can find the lowest rent prices in Ontario right now

A whole building full of Toronto artists just got evicted to make way for redevelopment

Condo topped with a giant glass-encased mural to replace a Toronto hotel

This is what a $300K apartment with a concierge looks like in Toronto