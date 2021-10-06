This is what a $25 million mansion looks like in Oakville

If you've ever wondered how the uber-wealthy live well wonder no longer. This rare, grand, and ultra-luxurious estate in Oakville is listed for a whopping $25,000,0000 and is everything you could want and expect for that price and more.

"This home is a haven of ultimate luxury and a peaceful sanctuary for family and friends to enjoy," writes realtor Don Goodale in the listing.

The home was completed in 2012 and sits on over an acre of land surrounded by gorgeous seasonal gardens.

Outside you'll also find a 14 by 40-foot in-ground pool, an "all-season jetted spa" (read: Jacuzzi), a cabana and a bunch of seating areas.

And that's just outside!

The inside of this house is exceptional and over-the-top with more than 10,600-square-feet above ground living space with an additional 6,250-square-feet of below ground living space.

Not only is there more space than some office buildings but according to the listing it's built with some unique materials such as Indiana limestone, a slate roof and Palladian windows.

Intricate and ornate details are featured throughout the home. From the wrought-iron banisters to the pendant crystal chandeliers and coffered ceilings, everything is clearly well crafted.

As for rooms the principal ones are all spacious and sun filled and there's more of them than anyone would know what to do with.

There's a two-storey library with a spiral staircase going to an upper loft that almost makes the library at Trinity College look small.

There's also an orchestral-designed theatre, an indoor pool, a gym, a New York inspired entertainment lounge with a temperature controlled 250-bottle wine cellar.

And yet there are only three bedrooms... well four if you count the one in the basement.

That being said one of the closets – or "dressing areas" – is 1,100 square feet, which is bigger than many Toronto apartments.

And if you were wondering about tech and gadgets, well there's loads of that too!

The home comes with a one-touch security system, HEPA filters, one-touch music streaming in every room, UV lamp particulate removing systems, in-floor heating and the list goes on.

But unless you got some Jeff Bezos-type money this house is likely out of your budget. So I'm curious to find out who eventually buys this home, if anyone...