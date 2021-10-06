Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
291 Balsam Drive Oakville

This is what a $25 million mansion looks like in Oakville

If you've ever wondered how the uber-wealthy live well wonder no longer. This rare, grand, and ultra-luxurious estate in Oakville is listed for a whopping $25,000,0000 and is everything you could want and expect for that price and more. 

"This home is a haven of ultimate luxury and a peaceful sanctuary for family and friends to enjoy," writes realtor Don Goodale in the listing

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The backyard is surrounded by mature trees allowing for lots of privacy. 

The home was completed in 2012 and sits on over an acre of land surrounded by gorgeous seasonal gardens. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The large pool. 

Outside you'll also find a 14 by 40-foot in-ground pool, an "all-season jetted spa" (read: Jacuzzi), a cabana and a bunch of seating areas. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

There's a mix of covered and uncovered outdoor spaces. 

And that's just outside! 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The home theatre. 

The inside of this house is exceptional and over-the-top with more than 10,600-square-feet above ground living space with an additional 6,250-square-feet of below ground living space. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The indoor pool with water features and the gym with performance-designed flooring.

Not only is there more space than some office buildings but according to the listing it's built with some unique materials such as Indiana limestone, a slate roof and Palladian windows. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The family room with an Indiana limestone fireplace. 

Intricate and ornate details are featured throughout the home. From the wrought-iron banisters to the pendant crystal chandeliers and coffered ceilings, everything is clearly well crafted. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The kitchen boasts all the appliances a chef could need including a large three-sided island, two gas ovens, two grillers, a plate warming unit, water filtration system, and more! 

As for rooms the principal ones are all spacious and sun filled and there's more of them than anyone would know what to do with.

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The library with wood panelled walls. 

There's a two-storey library with a spiral staircase going to an upper loft that almost makes the library at Trinity College look small. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The entertainment lounge with a wet bar and wine cellar. 

There's also an orchestral-designed theatre, an indoor pool, a gym, a New York inspired entertainment lounge with a temperature controlled 250-bottle wine cellar. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

And yet there are only three bedrooms... well four if you count the one in the basement. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The dressing area off the primary bedroom. 

That being said one of the closets – or "dressing areas" – is 1,100 square feet, which is bigger than many Toronto apartments. 

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The foyer beneath the domed ceiling. 

And if you were wondering about tech and gadgets, well there's loads of that too!

291 Balsam Drive Oakville

The wrought-iron banister on the staircase. 

The home comes with a one-touch security system, HEPA filters, one-touch music streaming in every room, UV lamp particulate removing systems, in-floor heating and the list goes on. 

291 Balsam Drive OakvilleBut unless you got some Jeff Bezos-type money this house is likely out of your budget. So I'm curious to find out who eventually buys this home, if anyone... 

