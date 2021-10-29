Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

This $6 million Toronto home looks like it came right out of a magazine

Renovated and designed by Paula Himmel, 29 Forest Ridge Drive is picture perfect. Every corner of this house is worthy of a feature in a home design magazine.  

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The living room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and expansive windows.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is listed for $5,890,000 and is, as the listing describes it, "a perfect blend of modern and traditional". 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

A little seating area off the foyer. 

The home spans three-levels and has more than 5,000-square-feet of living space. 29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The family room with built-in bookcases. 

The main floor has large, bright and airy principal rooms with soaring ceilings. 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

The living room, dining room, family room and kitchen all transitions seamlessly between each other making it perfect for entertaining. 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The kitchen comes with two dishwashers, a  double oven and a Wolf stove. 

The kitchen is gleaming in its all-white palate with touches of brass to warm it up.

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The family room and breakfast nook. 

It has all top-of-the-line appliances and a sun drenched breakfast nook that looks out into the lush back garden. 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with a mural wallpaper wall and a catherdral ceiling. 

The primary bedroom is luxurious with a large walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite.

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

As Himmel said about the room: "Why stay at a hotel when your bedroom looks like this?" 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom balcony. 

It also has a walk-out to a balcony that's surrounded by trees making it feel like you're in a tree house. 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The basement office area that walks-out into the backyard. 

The basement has a recreation room and an office area and isn't really a basement since it's above-grade, which means it gets plenty of light. 

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The backyard has a waterfall and pond in the back corner. 

The backyard is lavish with lots of mature trees and a little water feature pond.

29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

The patio and the private deck offer in the backyard. 

There's also plenty of seating areas to enjoy the tranquillity. 29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

An office space. 

And while I'm sure this house was lovely before, the renovation takes this home to another level and worthy of that $6 million price tag. 29 Forest Ridge Drive Toronto

Photos by

VR Listing

