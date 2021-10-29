This $6 million Toronto home looks like it came right out of a magazine

Renovated and designed by Paula Himmel, 29 Forest Ridge Drive is picture perfect. Every corner of this house is worthy of a feature in a home design magazine.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is listed for $5,890,000 and is, as the listing describes it, "a perfect blend of modern and traditional".

The home spans three-levels and has more than 5,000-square-feet of living space.

The main floor has large, bright and airy principal rooms with soaring ceilings.

The living room, dining room, family room and kitchen all transitions seamlessly between each other making it perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen is gleaming in its all-white palate with touches of brass to warm it up.

It has all top-of-the-line appliances and a sun drenched breakfast nook that looks out into the lush back garden.

The primary bedroom is luxurious with a large walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite.

As Himmel said about the room: "Why stay at a hotel when your bedroom looks like this?"

It also has a walk-out to a balcony that's surrounded by trees making it feel like you're in a tree house.

The basement has a recreation room and an office area and isn't really a basement since it's above-grade, which means it gets plenty of light.

The backyard is lavish with lots of mature trees and a little water feature pond.

There's also plenty of seating areas to enjoy the tranquillity.

And while I'm sure this house was lovely before, the renovation takes this home to another level and worthy of that $6 million price tag.