This $4 million coach house in Toronto looks like it comes out of a fairytale

It's wild to think that this now $4 million home was once essentially a garage where carriages were kept.

Right in the heart of Forest Hill, 243 Lonsdale Road is a charming two-bedroom, three-bathroom converted coach house filled with plenty of architectural character.

Through the gates you enter a world unto it's own that reminds me of fairytale books – albeit a bit more modern.

Unlike some laneway houses in Toronto, this home has a sizeable front yard that's big enough for an inground pool, a cabana and plenty of space to sit and soak up the sun ... in the summer, of course.

The home itself isn't massive but there's 2,000-square feet of living space, so definitely a good size alternative to a condo.

The first floor features a foyer leading into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen area.

There's plenty of storage with built-ins and original character.

The detailed crown moulding and wainscotting featured throughout add a historical charm to the home.

The main floor also features a study and sun room with two sets of double french doors, which lead out to the front yard.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary and second bedroom are well sized and both have ensuites.

There's also a massive terrace that spans the entire width of the home on the second floor.

As realtor Eileen Laswell says in her listing: "This enchanting Forest Hill home provides an idyllic retreat from city living."

"This home is perfect for those who covet a detached, low maintenance home with charm in the heart of the Village."

And it could be yours for $3,999,000 but don't wait too long – opportunities like this don't come around often.

In fact, according to the listing, this is the first time this home has been up for sale in nearly 20 years!