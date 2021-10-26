Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

This $4 million coach house in Toronto looks like it comes out of a fairytale

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's wild to think that this now $4 million home was once essentially a garage where carriages were kept. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and ensuite bathroom. 

Right in the heart of Forest Hill, 243 Lonsdale Road is a charming two-bedroom, three-bathroom converted coach house filled with plenty of architectural character.243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The front door. 

Through the gates you enter a world unto it's own that reminds me of fairytale books – albeit a bit more modern. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The front yard. 

Unlike some laneway houses in Toronto, this home has a sizeable front yard that's big enough for an inground pool, a cabana and plenty of space to sit and soak up the sun ... in the summer, of course. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The foyer with lots of natural light. 

The home itself isn't massive but there's 2,000-square feet of living space, so definitely a good size alternative to a condo. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The dining room over looking the kitchen with arched built-in bookcases. 

The first floor features a foyer leading into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen area.

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

One of the gas fireplaces in the dining room / living room. 

There's plenty of storage with built-ins and original character.

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The living room. 

The detailed crown moulding and wainscotting featured throughout add a historical charm to the home. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The sun room. Note the intricate medallion on the ceiling. 

The main floor also features a study and sun room with two sets of double french doors, which lead out to the front yard.

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a walk-out to the terrace. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The second bedroom with a port hole window. 

The primary and second bedroom are well sized and both have ensuites. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The terrace overlooks the front yard. 

There's also a massive terrace that spans the entire width of the home on the second floor. 

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The office with built-ins and the main floor powder room.

As realtor Eileen Laswell says in her listing: "This enchanting Forest Hill home provides an idyllic retreat from city living."

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

One of the bedroom ensuites. 

"This home is perfect for those who covet a detached, low maintenance home with charm in the heart of the Village."

243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The cabana has an outdoor BBQ and fridge. 

And it could be yours for $3,999,000 but don't wait too long – opportunities like this don't come around often. 243 Lonsdale Road Toronto

The kitchen features high-end appliances like a Viking oven and stove, a Miele dishwasher and more. 

In fact, according to the listing, this is the first time this home has been up for sale in nearly 20 years!

Photos by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Parents are giving their adult kids an average of $130K to help buy homes in Toronto

This picture perfect lavender farm near Toronto is up for sale

This $4 million coach house in Toronto looks like it comes out of a fairytale

The construction at Yonge and Bloor is unlike anything Toronto has seen before

This is what a $14 million mansion in Toronto looks like

This is what an $8 million farm estate with Japanese influences looks like in Caledon

Toronto residents just won a battle with developers over changes to local mall

Toronto rents keep on rising while the supply of available apartments tightens