This tiny house in Toronto drops its price after finding no buyers at $750K

When it comes to location this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in a prime spot.

Just north of the Danforth it's close to transit, shopping, good schools and lots of green space with Taylor Massey Creek being mere blocks away.

And the price is pretty good too! Listed for $699,000 it's one of the cheapest detached homes on the market right now.

The home isn't much to look at considering it's barely bigger than a trailer home with less than 1,000-square feet of living space but there is still living space and you wouldn't have upstairs neighbours.

The rooms are decently sized.

Plus the kitchen and bathroom don't look like they need to be immediately renovated like many homes at this price point.

There is also a finished basement with extra room. But the main draw, at least in my opinion, is the fact that the house has a backyard and parking space.

And the backyard is decently sized considering the lot is 100-feet deep. So if you wanted you could potentially add on to this house or have an epic garden.

The realtor notes that this house is a perfect home for a first time buyer or someone looking to retire and with a garden like that I can see why.

There's also a small gardner shed for extra storage.

And good news if you're considering buying this house, it's actually the second time they've tried to sell it this year.

In September, 24 Newman Avenue was listed for $749,000.

Now it's back on the market $50,000 less so this could give you a bit more bargaining power in this ridiculous market. But even if not you could save yourself some coin and who doesn't like that?