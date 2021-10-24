This is what an $8 million farm estate with Japanese influences looks like in Caledon

Who says you can't have nice things in the country? This 50-acre oasis in Caledon is absolutely gorgeous!

Listed for $7,995,000 this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home rivals any luxury home in Toronto but just comes with way more land and a lot less nosy neighbours.

The main house is an open concept modern home with 6,000 square feet of living space.

The kitchen, dining and living room are bright and airy thanks to the 16-foot ceilings and the 20-foot sliding door that opens to the back yard.

The primary bedroom is beautiful with floor-to-ceiling windows, a large walk-in closet and my personal favourite the ensuite.

It has heated floors and a two-person copper Japanese soaking tub which I would spend the entire winter in.

It also has a sauna.

But that's not all! The property is also perfect for anyone who's an equestrian.

It boasts a contemporary 10-stall heated barn with a tack room, laundry facilities, a feed room and a mechanical room.

There's also a professionally built outdoor riding arena, 10 good-sized paddocks, and eight custom run-in sheds.

If you're not a horse person though there's an abundance of nature surrounding the property.

The realtor mentions deer and wild turkeys are often seen wandering around as well as tons of trails to hike on the grounds.

There's a large heated outdoor pool and even a pond, which has a guest house / home office right across from it. As well as there's another Japanese soaker tub you can sit in to admire the view.

The bunkie is insulated and can fit a queen size bed. There's also a private deck, so it's like the perfect place to have a stay-cation.

This place truly is, as the listing describes it, "country living at its best".