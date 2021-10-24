Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
17843 The Gore Road Caledon

This is what an $8 million farm estate with Japanese influences looks like in Caledon

Who says you can't have nice things in the country? This 50-acre oasis in Caledon is absolutely gorgeous! 

Listed for $7,995,000 this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home rivals any luxury home in Toronto but just comes with way more land and a lot less nosy neighbours.  17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The wood floors are European oak.

The main house is an open concept modern home with 6,000 square feet of living space. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The open concept main floor. 

The kitchen, dining and living room are bright and airy thanks to the 16-foot ceilings and the 20-foot sliding door that opens to the back yard. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The primary bedroom overlooks the surrounding property. 

The primary bedroom is beautiful with floor-to-ceiling windows, a large walk-in closet and my personal favourite the ensuite. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The six-piece ensuite primary bathroom. 

It has heated floors and a two-person copper Japanese soaking tub which I would spend the entire winter in.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms. 

It also has a sauna. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

One of the bedrooms with a barn board shiplap accent wall. 

But that's not all! The property is also perfect for anyone who's an equestrian.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The heated barn also has extra stalls outdoors. 

It boasts a contemporary 10-stall heated barn with a tack room, laundry facilities, a feed room and a mechanical room. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The property also has an enormous utility barn with 16-foot automatic garage doors for extra storage. 

There's also a professionally built outdoor riding arena, 10 good-sized paddocks, and eight custom run-in sheds.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The kitchen in the main house. 

If you're not a horse person though there's an abundance of nature surrounding the property.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

There are six gas fireplaces throughout the house. 

The realtor mentions deer and wild turkeys are often seen wandering around as well as tons of trails to hike on the grounds.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The 30x60-foot heated concrete 14-foot deep pool.

There's a large heated outdoor pool and even a pond, which has a guest house / home office right across from it. As well as there's another Japanese soaker tub you can sit in to admire the view.

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

The bunkie overlooking the pond. 

The bunkie is insulated and can fit a queen size bed. There's also a private deck, so it's like the perfect place to have a stay-cation. 

17843 The Gore Road Caledon

A view of the pond. 

This place truly is, as the listing describes it, "country living at its best". 

Lead photo by

FDI Media

