Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

This $9 million mansion in Vaughan looks like the White House

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Described as a "true elegance" this European inspired mansion is perfectly symmetrical with more than 12,000 square-feet of living space. 

I, however, thinks it looks like a smaller, less historical version of the White House. At least on the outside. 12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The breakfast eating area. 

The interior is another story. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The family room is open concept with the kitchen. 

The mansion is listed for $9,388,000 and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Fun fact: the real White House actually has 132 rooms.

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The foyer. 

Right when you walk in you're greeted with a show stopping double staircase and a soaring ceiling with a domed skylight. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The living room with a coffered ceiling. 

The main floor is mostly open concept, with the kitchen, living room and dining room all flowing seamlessly from one to the next thanks to the crema Marfell marble throughout. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The dining room with a built in buffet. 

They also have ornate detailing that are custom, such as the coffered ceilings and crown moulding. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The library. 

There's also a traditional library with dark wood built-in bookcases perfect for taking those important phone calls.  

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The kitchen has a Miele 6 gas burner stove and double induction Miele cooker, two ovens and a Miele coffee maker. 

The kitchen is massive with a double island, top-of-the-line appliances and more storage than most people know what to do with. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The basement with the gym and games room just off the stairs. 

And like all mansions the bedrooms are huge, the basement has a gym, wet-bar and media room. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

An aerial view of the property with the large driveway fit for 20 cars. 

The mansion sits on a 100 by 300-foot lot so there's even a lot of outdoor space. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The oasis-like backyard. 

The backyard is complete with an in-ground pool, a cabana and lush landscaped lawns. 

12 Thronbank Road Vaughan

The primary bedroom features Juliette balconies. 

So while it's not THE White House I would say this home is definitely fit for a President of something. 

Photos by

Soare Productions Real Estate Media Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

A brand new cultural hub is now being built on Toronto's waterfront

This $9 million mansion in Vaughan looks like the White House

Toronto Police issue warning about rental scam at Toronto's notorious ICE condos

This is how to buy a home in Toronto right now

Toronto getting a futuristic new building for the Tamil community

This $600K house on Toronto's weirdest street has peeling ceilings and rooms full of clutter

Toronto's Indigenous community is getting a brand new healing lodge

Toronto's next claustrophobically tiny condos are already under construction