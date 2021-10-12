This $9 million mansion in Vaughan looks like the White House

Described as a "true elegance" this European inspired mansion is perfectly symmetrical with more than 12,000 square-feet of living space.

I, however, thinks it looks like a smaller, less historical version of the White House. At least on the outside.

The interior is another story.

The mansion is listed for $9,388,000 and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Fun fact: the real White House actually has 132 rooms.

Right when you walk in you're greeted with a show stopping double staircase and a soaring ceiling with a domed skylight.

The main floor is mostly open concept, with the kitchen, living room and dining room all flowing seamlessly from one to the next thanks to the crema Marfell marble throughout.

They also have ornate detailing that are custom, such as the coffered ceilings and crown moulding.

There's also a traditional library with dark wood built-in bookcases perfect for taking those important phone calls.

The kitchen is massive with a double island, top-of-the-line appliances and more storage than most people know what to do with.

And like all mansions the bedrooms are huge, the basement has a gym, wet-bar and media room.

The mansion sits on a 100 by 300-foot lot so there's even a lot of outdoor space.

The backyard is complete with an in-ground pool, a cabana and lush landscaped lawns.

So while it's not THE White House I would say this home is definitely fit for a President of something.