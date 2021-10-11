Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 42 minutes ago
11 Brenton Street Toronto

This is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Folks this is as cheap as it gets if you want to own a detached home in Toronto proper. 

Located in Woodbine Gardens, 11 Brenton Street is a three-bedroom, 1-bathroom bungalow listed for $649,90011 Brenton Street Toronto

The back of the house. 

So what are you getting for over half-a-million? Pretty much just land that's sizeable (approximately 28 by 120 feet) and decently close to the Danforth. 

11 Brenton Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

Apart from that the property is being sold "as is, where is", which is just real estate jargon for this house is a hot mess. 

11 Brenton Street Toronto

The bathroom. 

As the listing warns: "Seller does not warrant or represent any quality or condition. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all measurements."

11 Brenton Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The few pictures of the interior show a dark and heavily wallpapered bedroom. 

11 Brenton Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

There's also a very dated kitchen and bathroom. 

11 Brenton Street Toronto

The backyard.

But the backyard is nice with plenty of shade and more importantly enough room to expand the current footprint of the house – whether that's by renovating or completely rebuilding. 

The mildly depressing thing is that even though this house is essentially a heap of trash it's still going to go for well over $700K.

11 Brenton Street Toronto

The house also has a separate entrance to the basement. 

So unless you're a builder, contractor or just really handy this might be more trouble than it's worth. But then again a house at $650K is not easy to find these days. 

Photos by

realtor.ca

