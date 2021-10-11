This is the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Folks this is as cheap as it gets if you want to own a detached home in Toronto proper.

Located in Woodbine Gardens, 11 Brenton Street is a three-bedroom, 1-bathroom bungalow listed for $649,900.

So what are you getting for over half-a-million? Pretty much just land that's sizeable (approximately 28 by 120 feet) and decently close to the Danforth.

Apart from that the property is being sold "as is, where is", which is just real estate jargon for this house is a hot mess.

As the listing warns: "Seller does not warrant or represent any quality or condition. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all measurements."

The few pictures of the interior show a dark and heavily wallpapered bedroom.

There's also a very dated kitchen and bathroom.

But the backyard is nice with plenty of shade and more importantly enough room to expand the current footprint of the house – whether that's by renovating or completely rebuilding.

The mildly depressing thing is that even though this house is essentially a heap of trash it's still going to go for well over $700K.

So unless you're a builder, contractor or just really handy this might be more trouble than it's worth. But then again a house at $650K is not easy to find these days.