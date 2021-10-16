This $19 million European-inspired mansion in Oakville looks like a country club

If you've ever walked into a Golf and Country Club and thought you'd like to live in something very much like that well then 1092 Argyle Drive in Oakville is for you.

Designed by Bill Hicks, who's behind prestigious clubs like Rosedale, Oakville and Rocky Crest, this home draws inspiration from European palaces.

The mansion has seven bedroom, nine bathrooms, over 14,000-square-feet of living space and is right on Lake Ontario.

The interiors are traditional with formal principal rooms featuring coffered ceilings, wainscotting, orante crown moulding and carved stone fireplaces.

The French Chateau inspired kitchen has top of the line appliances and sweeping views of the lake.

The library or office is complete with an oak beamed ceiling and built-ins.

Upstairs are five of the seven bedrooms. The primary bedroom overlooks the lake, so you can enjoy the views right from your bed.

On the lower level of the home you'll find a home theatre, wine bar and cellar, a gym and a banquet hall.

But what truly sells the place is the backyard.

The backyard has a full-size tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court, right on the waterfront giving it an almost resort-like vibe.

It's stunning and I don't even think the Boulevard comes close to competing with this court! At least not in terms of views.

That being said, if you're not big on racket sports or basketball this court does take up almost the entire backyard, which means there isn't much of a lawn or garden.

However, there's also an expansive terrace on the water's edge, which is perfect for hosting a party.

It comes with a built-in sound system, natural gas BBQ, enough space for an outdoor dining area and "ball room", because who doesn't like to have a waterfront ball?

And all of it could be yours for $18,980,000! Or maybe less, it has sat on the market since April this year...