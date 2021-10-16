Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

This $19 million European-inspired mansion in Oakville looks like a country club

If you've ever walked into a Golf and Country Club and thought you'd like to live in something very much like that well then 1092 Argyle Drive in Oakville is for you. 1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The front foyer is two-storeys high and offers an illuminated barrel ceiling with pot lights and a three-tier crystal chandelier with a lift. Sun floods through a Palladium window and three large skylights.

Designed by Bill Hicks, who's behind prestigious clubs like Rosedale, Oakville and Rocky Crest, this home draws inspiration from European palaces. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The sun room overlooking the lake. 

The mansion has seven bedroom, nine bathrooms, over 14,000-square-feet of living space and is right on Lake Ontario. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The formal living room has heated flooring, with two walk-outs to the backyard / lake and two fireplaces. 

The interiors are traditional with formal principal rooms featuring coffered ceilings, wainscotting, orante crown moulding and carved stone fireplaces.

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The kitchen has a Wolf gas stove with four burners and indoor BBQ. 

The French Chateau inspired kitchen has top of the line appliances and sweeping views of the lake. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

Double French doors lead into the office which is complete with a Vermont fireplace, an oak desk and heated marble floors. 

The library or office is complete with an oak beamed ceiling and built-ins. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom with a balcony overlooking the lake. 

Upstairs are five of the seven bedrooms. The primary bedroom overlooks the lake, so you can enjoy the views right from your bed. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The club like wine bar in the basement. 

On the lower level of the home you'll find a home theatre, wine bar and cellar, a gym and a banquet hall. 1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom ensuite has a divine soaker tub. 

But what truly sells the place is the backyard. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The backyard also has a playground beside the tennis court. 

The backyard has a full-size tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court, right on the waterfront giving it an almost resort-like vibe. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

An aerial shot of the mansion set in the Morrison District of South East Oakville. 

It's stunning and I don't even think the Boulevard comes close to competing with this court! At least not in terms of views.

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The family room overlooking the tennis court. 

That being said, if you're not big on racket sports or basketball this court does take up almost the entire backyard, which means there isn't much of a lawn or garden. 

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The home theatre. 

However, there's also an expansive terrace on the water's edge, which is perfect for hosting a party.

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

Another bedroom overlooking the lake. 

It comes with a built-in sound system, natural gas BBQ, enough space for an outdoor dining area and "ball room", because who doesn't like to have a waterfront ball?

1092 Argyle Drive Oakville

The formal dining room overlooks the front gardens through two arched windows and has a crystal chandelier. 

And all of it could be yours for $18,980,000! Or maybe less, it has sat on the market since April this year... 

Photos by

reneecarlson.ca

