This is what a $300K apartment with a concierge looks like in Toronto

Living in this city is expensive and space is limited so it's no surprise that small apartments are a popular choice for anyone looking to get into the real estate game.

This studio apartment at 1 King Street West is listed for $329,000 and I don't think small even begins to cover it.

There is just over 200-square-feet of interior living space. Actually 201.99-square-feet if we're being precise because in an apartment like this every inch counts.

According to the listing, "every square inch of this South-facing bachelor studio has been intelligently designed for quiet retreat, relaxation and exudes sophisticated elegance."

The apartment manages to fit a three-piece bathroom, a kitchen with a built-in microwave and fridge, a bed, a couch, a study nook and even concealed laundry.

And while it's definitely impressive that you can squeeze that much into such a small space it definitely comes with some sacrifices. For example, the fridge is a bar fridge and there's also no proper stove or oven but just a hot plate.

You'll also undoubtedly have to get creative with storage because there is virtually none.

So I'm not sure who would live in this type of apartment except for maybe someone who spends little to no time at home.

But the realtor says it's perfect for a "professional or couple"... could you imagine living in this box with someone else during a pandemic? There isn't even a balcony to escape to!

The building does have plenty of amenities though, so there's that going for it. One King Street West offers a lap pool, gym, party room and concierge services among other things.

Still $329K seems like a lot for a glorified dorm room. But I guess when it comes down to it, location, location, location!