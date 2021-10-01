Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 King Street West Toronto

This is what a $300K apartment with a concierge looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Living in this city is expensive and space is limited so it's no surprise that small apartments are a popular choice for anyone looking to get into the real estate game. 

This studio apartment at 1 King Street West is listed for $329,000 and I don't think small even begins to cover it. 

1 King Street West Toronto

The kitchen has a dishwasher, induction cooktop and GE fridge. 

There is just over 200-square-feet of interior living space. Actually 201.99-square-feet if we're being precise because in an apartment like this every inch counts. 

1 King Street West Toronto

The living room / dining room has enough room for a small couch. 

According to the listing, "every square inch of this South-facing bachelor studio has been intelligently designed for quiet retreat, relaxation and exudes sophisticated elegance."

1 King Street West Toronto

The one and only window in the apartment is south facing. 

The apartment manages to fit a three-piece bathroom, a kitchen with a built-in microwave and fridge, a bed, a couch, a study nook and even concealed laundry. 

1 King Street West Toronto

The hidden washer and dryers. 

And while it's definitely impressive that you can squeeze that much into such a small space it definitely comes with some sacrifices. For example, the fridge is a bar fridge and there's also no proper stove or oven but just a hot plate. 

1 King Street West Toronto

The bathroom has a standup shower, vanity and toilet. 

You'll also undoubtedly have to get creative with storage because there is virtually none. 

1 King Street West Toronto

There's some extra space to add some storage. 

So I'm not sure who would live in this type of apartment except for maybe someone who spends little to no time at home.

1 King Street West Toronto

The ceilings are 10-feet high. 

But the realtor says it's perfect for a "professional or couple"... could you imagine living in this box with someone else during a pandemic? There isn't even a balcony to escape to! 

1 King Street West Toronto

A view of 1 King St. W.

The building does have plenty of amenities though, so there's that going for it. One King Street West offers a lap pool, gym, party room and concierge services among other things. 

Still $329K seems like a lot for a glorified dorm room. But I guess when it comes down to it, location, location, location!

Photos by

iGuide

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $300K apartment with a concierge looks like in Toronto

Toronto was just ranked the second-biggest housing bubble in the world

Even more condos on tap for an already packed area of Toronto

Toronto rents are climbing and many are considering moving out of the city

This tiny house in Toronto on sale for $650K

New changes coming to Ontario's condo act will mean harsher rules for renters

Huge development one step closer to replacing abandoned Toronto incinerator

A Toronto realtor is getting roasted for her cringeworthy video about King West