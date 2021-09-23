Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1255 bay street toronto

Toronto is getting a huge new luxury condo tower

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's always more room to build luxury condos in Toronto, even when the site you own is already stuffed to the lot lines with existing high-rises.

Such is the case at the corner of Bay and Yorkville in the posh Yorkville neighbourhood, where a new development application is proposing a condo tower on the site of an existing nine-storey office building at 1255 Bay Street.

1255 bay

Looking southeast towards the existing nine-storey office building at 1255 Bay. Image via Google Street View.

Proposed for developer KingSett Capital, the 35-storey tower would rise to a height of 129.5 metres, directly south of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences.

Designed by BDP Quadrangle, the tower sprouts from a ten-storey base that matches the height of the office building to the south, which is included in the redevelopment plans but will remain unchanged.

Setting this one apart from the scores of other condos in the works across Toronto, the project's base will be divided from the tower above by a set of sculptural structural supports.

1255 bay

Looking southeast towards the proposed condo tower at 1255 Bay. Rendering by BDP Quadrangle.

Described in planning documents as a "visual break," this eleventh floor will host indoor and outdoor amenities for residents of what will surely be some very pricey condominium units.

1255 bay

Looking east towards the 11th floor of the proposed condo tower at 1255 Bay. Rendering by BDP Quadrangle.

Above the eleventh floor, a dramatic cantilever on the tower's south side would make the building appear as if it floats above the office tower that will remain to the south.

We could see 357 new condo units added to the swelling Yorkville area if the plan is approved as currently proposed.

Even though the vast majority of us will either be unable or unwilling to shell out the big bucks that Yorkville condo units rake in, the project has the potential to shine at the pedestrian level where we can all enjoy it.

1255 bay

Looking east across Bay towards the base of the proposed condo tower at 1255 Bay. Rendering by BDP Quadrangle.

A cutaway area at the base of the building, supported by a massive sculptural column, would offer a sheltered area with seating to the corner of Bay and Yorkville.

1255 bay

Looking southeast towards the base of the proposed condo tower at 1255 Bay. Rendering by BDP Quadrangle.

The south side of Yorkville Avenue between Yonge and Bay has been a chaotic construction zone for several years now.

While this project would keep the dusty mess going for another few years, this stretch of Yorkville Avenue has a lot of promise in the not-too-distant future.

Lead photo by

BDP Quadrangle

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto is getting a huge new luxury condo tower

Toronto office vacancy rate soars as people continue to work from home

This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto

A proposal to build one of Toronto's tallest buildings is back from the dead

This is what a $16 million mansion looks like in Toronto

Huge tower and new subway entrance could soon transform Toronto intersection

Scary looking derelict Toronto houses could be torn down for futuristic condos

Mansion in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhood drops its price by $1.5 million