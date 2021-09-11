Real Estate
71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

This $7 million mansion in Vaughan looks like an opera house

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
If you live for a dramatic entrance than this might be the home for you. 

Located in the heart of Vaughan, 71 Grandvista Crescent is one of those mansions that you imagine a reality TV star living in. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The kitchen has Miele appliances. 

Sitting on an acre lot, the home is massive, extravagant and over the top ... I mean the home has three furnaces and three air conditioning units.

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The intricate tile in the front entrance. 

But probably the most dramatic part of the home is the foyer. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

A view of the foyer from the second floor. 

When you first step into this house you're greeted with a soaring 30-foot ceiling and surrounded by Juliette balconies.

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The crystal chandelier in the main entrance. 

It also has an impressive chandelier hanging from a gold painted ceiling. The whole aesthetic reminds me of an opera house or a theatre. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and a six-piece ensuite. 

Apart from the show stopping entrance, the home boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 11,000-square-feet of living space. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The living room with a stone fireplace. 

The style throughout the home is very ornate with things like fanciful drapery, carved wood cabinetry and fireplaces and even coffered ceilings with wallpaper. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The dining room has a Juliette balcony. 

It's definitely a distinct style that might not be everyone's taste.

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The commercial kitchen in the basement with a walk-out to the backyard. 

The realtor notes that the home is an "entertainer's dream", especially with the extra commercial kitchen in the basement. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The wine cellar. 

Other luxury features of this home are the outdoor salt water pool, the heated flooring, the temperature controlled wine cellar and the elevator. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The inground salt water pool. 

And while the interior of the home is very elaborate the backyard is pretty underwhelming. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

An aerial view of the property shows the Diamond Pond nature reserve at the back of the property. 

It does back onto a conservation area / ravine so you'd expect it to be lush and oasis like, it's very utilitarian. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The balcony at the front of the house. 

The home is currently listed for $7,380,000 but strangely it was listed just a few days ago for $6,980,000 and taken down after one day. 

71 Grandvista Crescent Vaughan

The family room with built-in cabinets and a fireplace. 

blogTO reached out for clarification on why there was a $400K price hike overnight but did not receive a response.

Photos by

Bay Street Group Inc.

