This $7 million mansion in Vaughan looks like an opera house

If you live for a dramatic entrance than this might be the home for you.

Located in the heart of Vaughan, 71 Grandvista Crescent is one of those mansions that you imagine a reality TV star living in.

Sitting on an acre lot, the home is massive, extravagant and over the top ... I mean the home has three furnaces and three air conditioning units.

But probably the most dramatic part of the home is the foyer.

When you first step into this house you're greeted with a soaring 30-foot ceiling and surrounded by Juliette balconies.

It also has an impressive chandelier hanging from a gold painted ceiling. The whole aesthetic reminds me of an opera house or a theatre.

Apart from the show stopping entrance, the home boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 11,000-square-feet of living space.

The style throughout the home is very ornate with things like fanciful drapery, carved wood cabinetry and fireplaces and even coffered ceilings with wallpaper.

It's definitely a distinct style that might not be everyone's taste.

The realtor notes that the home is an "entertainer's dream", especially with the extra commercial kitchen in the basement.

Other luxury features of this home are the outdoor salt water pool, the heated flooring, the temperature controlled wine cellar and the elevator.

And while the interior of the home is very elaborate the backyard is pretty underwhelming.

It does back onto a conservation area / ravine so you'd expect it to be lush and oasis like, it's very utilitarian.

The home is currently listed for $7,380,000 but strangely it was listed just a few days ago for $6,980,000 and taken down after one day.

blogTO reached out for clarification on why there was a $400K price hike overnight but did not receive a response.