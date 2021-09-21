Mansion in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhood drops its price by $1.5 million

Built in 1913 by architecture firm Chadwick & Beckett, 65 Castle Frank Road is a mix of Georgian and Colonial Revival styles and was once owned by R. G. Dun & Co. general manager Henry G. Kelly.

But this iconic Rosedale mansion has definitely come a long way since its turn of the century days.

The luxury home now boasts a newly renovated kitchen, an inground pool with a cabana, bathrooms with heated floors and more.

Inside you'll find grand principal rooms and stunning historic architectural details like the dining room with mahogany paneling.

The kitchen is just over a year old, according to the realtor. It's classic with white cabinetry, grey and white marble backsplash and soft grey Caesar stone countertops.

There's also a bright and airy winter garden with floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides.

The primary bedroom is elegant and cozy with a sitting room, large dressing room and a spa-like ensuite.

"The third floor has three additional bedrooms plus another sitting area or office. There are also two additional three-piece bathrooms that have recently been done," said realtor Andrea Menzel.

In the basement you'll find a family room, a wine cellar and a state-of-the-art laundry room.

The walled backyard is lush and very private. The garden has a canopied area large enough for outdoor dining and plenty of seating for numerous family and friends.

There's also a circular pool and a fountain that are surrounded by loads of greenery.

And if that wasn't enough there's two change rooms and a two-piece bathroom that can be accessed from outside, which is ideal for bathroom trips in a wet bathing suit.

But despite how gorgeous this home is it's been on and off the market since July 2020.

It was first listed for $8,180,000 and has steadily come down to its latest price of $6,599,000. Hopefully they'll finally find the right buyers this time.