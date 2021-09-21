Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

Mansion in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhood drops its price by $1.5 million

Built in 1913 by architecture firm Chadwick & Beckett, 65 Castle Frank Road is a mix of Georgian and Colonial Revival styles and was once owned by R. G. Dun & Co. general manager Henry G. Kelly. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The living room has plenty of natural light. 

But this iconic Rosedale mansion has definitely come a long way since its turn of the century days. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The luxury home now boasts a newly renovated kitchen, an inground pool with a cabana, bathrooms with heated floors and more. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The dining room with ample space for hosting dinner parties. 

Inside you'll find grand principal rooms and stunning historic architectural details like the dining room with mahogany paneling.

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The house has an attached double garage which leads to the mudroom off the kitchen. 

The kitchen is just over a year old, according to the realtor. It's classic with white cabinetry, grey and white marble backsplash and soft grey Caesar stone countertops. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The winter garden sunroom right off the backyard. 

There's also a bright and airy winter garden with floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has privacy from the rest of the home with solid wood double entry doors. 

The primary bedroom is elegant and cozy with a sitting room, large dressing room and a spa-like ensuite. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

One of the other bedrooms. 

"The third floor has three additional bedrooms plus another sitting area or office. There are also two additional three-piece bathrooms that have recently been done," said realtor Andrea Menzel. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The family room in the basement has a fireplace. 

In the basement you'll find a family room, a wine cellar and a state-of-the-art laundry room. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

A view of the backyard and seating areas. 

The walled backyard is lush and very private. The garden has a canopied area large enough for outdoor dining and plenty of seating for numerous family and friends.

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The pool and stone fountain. 

There's also a circular pool and a fountain that are surrounded by loads of greenery.

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The garden is filled with perennial plants. 

And if that wasn't enough there's two change rooms and a two-piece bathroom that can be accessed from outside, which is ideal for bathroom trips in a wet bathing suit. 

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

Another bedroom. 

But despite how gorgeous this home is it's been on and off the market since July 2020.

65 Castle Frank Road Toronto

The family room off the kitchen has French doors that lead to the backyard. 

It was first listed for $8,180,000 and has steadily come down to its latest price of $6,599,000. Hopefully they'll finally find the right buyers this time.

Photos by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

