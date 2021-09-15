Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 46 minutes ago
485 Winona Drive Toronto

This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

We feature a lot of homes that are very very expensive but every now and again it's nice to know what's the cheapest home you can get in Toronto. 

485 Winona Drive is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom detached bungalow in Oakwood Village and it's listed for $649,900 – making it possibly the cheapest detached home in Toronto. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The living room. 

It's not much to look at with the beige vinyl siding and chipped maroon windows but for less than most condos it's not gonna be pretty. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The kitchen is big enough to eat in. 

Despite its lackluster exterior the realtor says it's a "beautifully maintained and cared for home, with spacious rooms, natural sunlight, high ceilings and much more."

485 Winona Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms with hardwood floor. 

The rooms are decently sized, with the bedrooms being able to fit at least a double or queen size bed. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The living room is 12.5-feet by 9.6-feet.

The living room at the front of the home isn't that big though, and barely fits a loveseat, but there's more room in the basement if you wanted a bigger family room-type space. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The basement. 

The interior is definitely dated and would need major renovations in areas like the kitchen and basement. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The basement has a separate entrance and the potential for a third bedroom. 

Despite that, the home is definitely liveable with some quirks.

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

For example, the layout is such that the kitchen that's elevated up a few stairs right off the front entrance and the only bathroom is in the basement. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The second bedroom on the main floor. 

But if you're looking to demolish none of that is a problem.

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The spacious backyard with a mature tree. 

For anyone looking to build their dream home this isn't a bad place to do it as it's a decent sized lot. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

An aerial shot of the lot. 

While it's just over 16-feet wide it's deep with almost 160-feet of space to work with. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The bathroom in the basement. 

Other things this home has going for it, apart form the price tag are location. 

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The laundry room. 

Cedervale Park is mere blocks away, it's close to TTC and when the new LRT is finally done you'll be close to that too. 

Also fun fact, the home is directly across from the now shuttered Vaughan Academy, which boasts alumni like Drake, Elliot Page and Alison Pill

485 Winona Drive Toronto

The back patio and shed. 

So if you wanna live in Drake's old hood now's your chance! This could even be your "started from the bottom" home. 

Photos by

cintiadeaguiar.com

