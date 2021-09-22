Real Estate
46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

This is what a $16 million mansion looks like in Toronto

Back in 2014 you would have seen a very different home at 46 Teddington Park Avenue. It was a tired, five-bedroom home being sold in an "as-is" condition. 

Since then it's been transformed and re-born into a stunning luxury seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The living room with soaring ceilings and huge windows. 

Listed for $15,880,000 this house isn't just a home, it's "a personal sanctum with every conceivable luxury", as the listing says. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The wood panneled library with a fireplace. 

It's basically a hotel when you look at the features list.

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The home theatre. 

Sure you have your classic mansion amenities like a 14 seat home theatre, a wine cellar, elevator, gym, and a walk-in fridge and pantry.  

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The media room and wine cellar. 

But then it goes above and beyond.

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The dual sauna. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue has its own wellness centre with in-ceiling air circulation fans featuring Hepa & Activated carbon air filters, as well as a dual sauna with infrared and Finnish options, both hot and cold plunge pools and a salt therapy massage room.  

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The indoor plunge pools. 

I don't even know what the last one is but I want it!

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The dining room with intricate hardwood floors. 

"For the collectors of fine art and antiquities, the home boasts the pinnacle in security. In addition to smash proof glass and embassy grade entry doors, there is a fire suppression system and smoke cloak protection," add realtors Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The family room with a walk-out to the backyard. 

Even if the mansion didn't have all those fancy extras, it would still be stunning. The interior is elegant and timeless with bright, open and airy spaces and a clear attention to detail in the craftsmanship.  

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom has a walk-out to a sun deck, a fireplace and a five-piece ensuite. 

The bedrooms are spacious but still cozy, unlike many mansions out there. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with a breakfast nook, a waterfall island and a walk-out to the garden. 

The kitchen is sleek and modern with all top-of-the-line appliances. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The estate-like back garden. 

As for outdoor space the large back garden is perfectly landscaped and of course there's a classy water feature. 

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms with built-ins. 

I seriously can't find a single fault with this house. It's even in a great location!

46 Teddington Park Avenue Toronto

The backyard is ideal for family gatherings or larger events. 

This home truly is, as the listing describes it, "an expression of perfection in its purest form."

Photos by

nelsondenhambrown.com

