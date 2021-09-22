This is what a $16 million mansion looks like in Toronto

Back in 2014 you would have seen a very different home at 46 Teddington Park Avenue. It was a tired, five-bedroom home being sold in an "as-is" condition.

Since then it's been transformed and re-born into a stunning luxury seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion.

Listed for $15,880,000 this house isn't just a home, it's "a personal sanctum with every conceivable luxury", as the listing says.

It's basically a hotel when you look at the features list.

Sure you have your classic mansion amenities like a 14 seat home theatre, a wine cellar, elevator, gym, and a walk-in fridge and pantry.

But then it goes above and beyond.

46 Teddington Park Avenue has its own wellness centre with in-ceiling air circulation fans featuring Hepa & Activated carbon air filters, as well as a dual sauna with infrared and Finnish options, both hot and cold plunge pools and a salt therapy massage room.

I don't even know what the last one is but I want it!

"For the collectors of fine art and antiquities, the home boasts the pinnacle in security. In addition to smash proof glass and embassy grade entry doors, there is a fire suppression system and smoke cloak protection," add realtors Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson.

Even if the mansion didn't have all those fancy extras, it would still be stunning. The interior is elegant and timeless with bright, open and airy spaces and a clear attention to detail in the craftsmanship.

The bedrooms are spacious but still cozy, unlike many mansions out there.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with all top-of-the-line appliances.

As for outdoor space the large back garden is perfectly landscaped and of course there's a classy water feature.

I seriously can't find a single fault with this house. It's even in a great location!

This home truly is, as the listing describes it, "an expression of perfection in its purest form."