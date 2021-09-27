This $11 million mansion in Toronto has a piano lounge like a hotel

If you want a Bridle Path worthy house but for a fraction of the cost, this place is it.

Located literally across a stream from The Bridle Path neighbourhood is 27 Alderbrook Drive.

This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is listed for $10,700,000, which when you're comparing to $20 million homes is a bargain.

And it's everything you could want out of a luxury home and more.

It has timeless architecture and dramatic interiors.

For example, right when you enter the home the foyer is like a five-star hotel with a piano lounge!

While I doubt the grand piano comes with the house, it's still pretty snazzy way to start off a home tour.

The kitchen is a gourmet chef's kitchen with all the top-of-the-line appliances. It even has a walk-in fridge like an actual restaurant!

The wood panelled library is stunning with the built-in bookcases and cozy fireplace. It would also make for a great office.

The living and dining room are open concept and have beautiful French doors that walk-out onto a terrace, which is always nice for al fresco dining in the summer.

The primary bedroom has a seven-piece spa-like ensuite with a steam shower and walk-in closets.

Fun fact: there's also a steam shower in one of the guest bedroom bathrooms.

In the basement you'll find a wine cellar, billiard room, entertainment lounge and a place to workout that walks directly out to the backyard.

The backyard might be the most stunning part of the home with a huge pool and jacuzzi.

The home sits on almost an acre of land and also backs onto The Wilket Creek Ravine.

So you have your very own river running through the property and it's so private it's almost like you don't have neighbours!