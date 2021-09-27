Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

This $11 million mansion in Toronto has a piano lounge like a hotel

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you want a Bridle Path worthy house but for a fraction of the cost, this place is it. 

Located literally across a stream from The Bridle Path neighbourhood is 27 Alderbrook Drive. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

A bedroom that's been turned into a home office overlooking the ravine. 

This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is listed for $10,700,000, which when you're comparing to $20 million homes is a bargain.

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The billiard room. 

And it's everything you could want out of a luxury home and more. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The living room with a lots of natural light, a fireplace and Juliette balconies. 

It has timeless architecture and dramatic interiors.

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

For example, right when you enter the home the foyer is like a five-star hotel with a piano lounge!

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

Another view of the foyer. 

While I doubt the grand piano comes with the house, it's still pretty snazzy way to start off a home tour. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The kitchen with hardwood floors, a breakfast bar and built-in pantry. 

The kitchen is a gourmet chef's kitchen with all the top-of-the-line appliances.  It even has a walk-in fridge like an actual restaurant!

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The library with a gas fireplace. 

The wood panelled library is stunning with the built-in bookcases and cozy fireplace. It would also make for a great office. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The dining room with wainscotting and Juliette balcony. 

The living and dining room are open concept and have beautiful French doors that walk-out onto a terrace, which is always nice for al fresco dining in the summer. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out to the balcony. 

The primary bedroom has a seven-piece spa-like ensuite with a steam shower and walk-in closets. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

An ensuite with a soaker tub and steam shower. 

Fun fact: there's also a steam shower in one of the guest bedroom bathrooms. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The basement have limestone heated floors. 

In the basement you'll find a wine cellar, billiard room, entertainment lounge and a place to workout that walks directly out to the backyard. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The home sits on a irregualr pie-shaped lot that widdens in the backyard. 

The backyard might be the most stunning part of the home with a huge pool and jacuzzi. 

27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

A view of the ravine from the main floor terrace. 

The home sits on almost an acre of land and also backs onto The Wilket Creek Ravine.27 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

So you have your very own river running through the property and it's so private it's almost like you don't have neighbours! 

Photos by

The Agency

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $11 million mansion in Toronto has a piano lounge like a hotel

Downtown Toronto offices are still relatively empty compared to the before times

This house in Toronto costs less than $850K and comes with a pool

You can buy this castle with a dungeon for the same price as an average home in Toronto

Mini apartment building that's a rare find in Toronto for sale at $2.8 million

This $7 million mansion in Vaughan looks like an opera house

Toronto neighbourhood wants proposed skyscraper reduced to 6-storeys

Building home to iconic Toronto costume store drops sale price by $3.5 million