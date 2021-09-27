This $8 million estate in Oakville is a finalist for home of the year

When I first saw this listing I genuinely thought it was just pulled straight for an issue of House and Home or Architectural Digest.

Turns out I'm not that far off from the truth.

This luxurious Hamptons-style six-bedroom home was featured in the House and Home magazine earlier this year and is the current finalist of House and Home's Home of the Year Award for 2021.

"[It's a] one of a kind estate home for those who value superior quality, expert craftmanship and remarkable design," realto Jane Weatherhead says in the listing.

"This home will leave a lasting impression on anyone who walks through its doors."

The home, listed for $8,200,000, was designed by architect Gren Weis and built by Whitehall Homes with interior designer Hali MacDonald.

Hali, is the current owner of the home, along with her former NHL player husband Andrew MacDonald, which explains why this home has a hockey room with synthetic ice.

The home interiors blend contemporary design with touches of an old world country property – which, according to Hali's interview with House and Home, is exactly what she was going for.

This is especially evident in the kitchen, which incorporates wooden beams and antiqued brass hardware with vintage Calacatta marble counters and light cabinets.

Every fit and finish of the home was picked out by Hali to create a feeling of warmth and welcoming.

The abundance of natural materials like wood, stone and metal and lots of character and warmth to the spaces.

The basement was all Andrew though.

With an infrared sauna and fully equipped gym, it's clear a professional athlete was behind it.

The bedrooms are spacious, bright, and airy.

The primary bedroom has the most divine walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that is the definition of luxury.

It's outfitted with a deep soaker tub and the Calacatta marble and travertine flooring are very elegant.

The backyard has a large swimming pool, outdoor dining area and vegetable garden.

And although the home is definitely magazine worthy it's not so pretentious that you're scared to touch anything.

“We built this house to be lived in,” Hali told House and Home. “The dings and marks that happen along the way add to the story of our time in the house and the wonderful memories we’ve made.”