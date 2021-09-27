Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

This $8 million estate in Oakville is a finalist for home of the year

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When I first saw this listing I genuinely thought it was just pulled straight for an issue of House and Home or Architectural Digest. 

Turns out I'm not that far off from the truth. 227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The foyer with a spiral staircase and shiplap walls. 

This luxurious Hamptons-style six-bedroom home was featured in the House and Home magazine earlier this year and is the current finalist of House and Home's Home of the Year Award for 2021. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

A childrens play room with French doors that walk-out to the backyard. 

"[It's a] one of a kind estate home for those who value superior quality, expert craftmanship and remarkable design," realto Jane Weatherhead says in the listing.

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

A sitting room. 

"This home will leave a lasting impression on anyone who walks through its doors."

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The temperature-controlled wine cellar is next to the dining room.

The home, listed for $8,200,000, was designed by architect Gren Weis and built by Whitehall Homes with interior designer Hali MacDonald

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The hockey room. 

Hali, is the current owner of the home, along with her former NHL player husband Andrew MacDonald, which explains why this home has a hockey room with synthetic ice. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The family room where Hali used tongue-and-groove panelling and wooden beams to add warmth to the family room.

The home interiors blend contemporary design with touches of an old world country property – which, according to Hali's interview with House and Home, is exactly what she was going for. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The breakfast nook and kitchen featuring a custom vent hood. 

This is especially evident in the kitchen, which incorporates wooden beams and antiqued brass hardware with vintage Calacatta marble counters and light cabinets. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The living room and dining area. 

Every fit and finish of the home was picked out by Hali to create a feeling of warmth and welcoming. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The den is warm and moody. 

The abundance of natural materials like wood, stone and metal and lots of character and warmth to the spaces. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The gym. 

The basement was all Andrew though. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The sauna. 

With an infrared sauna and fully equipped gym, it's clear a professional athlete was behind it.  

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are spacious, bright, and airy. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom also features a fireplace. 

The primary bedroom has the most divine walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that is the definition of luxury.

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

It's outfitted with a deep soaker tub and the Calacatta marble and travertine flooring are very elegant.

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

The in-ground pool surrounded by perfectly landscaped gardens. 

The backyard has a large swimming pool, outdoor dining area and vegetable garden.

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

Another bedroom. 

And although the home is definitely magazine worthy it's not so pretentious that you're scared to touch anything. 

227 Burgundy Drive Oakville

An outdoor patio sitting area. 

“We built this house to be lived in,” Hali told House and Home. “The dings and marks that happen along the way add to the story of our time in the house and the wonderful memories we’ve made.”

Photos by

The Agency

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $8 million estate in Oakville is a finalist for home of the year

You can buy this lovely Ontario home for just $350K but it's located inside a nudist resort

A historic Ontario train station is listed for under $400K

This Toronto loft once home to military manufacturers on sale for less than $800K

The last time this $9 million house sold in Toronto was the 1970s

Toronto is getting a huge new luxury condo tower

Toronto office vacancy rate soars as people continue to work from home

This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto