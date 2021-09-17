Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
113 Dupont Street Toronto

This is what a $5 million basement apartment looks like in Toronto

When you think of a basement apartment nothing good usually comes to mind. They're typically dark, cramped and dank.

But this semi-below ground unit at 113 Dupont Street is nothing like that. 113 Dupont Street Toronto

European wood floors are featured in the living room. 

113 Dupont Street used to be an office building, but it was converted into seven large condo units in 2008 by Zinc Construction's Kenneth Zuckerman, who ensured that every unit had a unique interior design.

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The dining area with brushed metal doors. 

All the units are architecturally designed and have a consistent mix of materials such as brick, steel, zinc panelling, and glass throughout, although this one leans has a lot of steel and concrete. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The living room with lots of recessed lighting.

Listed for $4,795,000 this unit is a two-bedroom, four-bathroom ground floor loft residence and as the listing describes it, it's "sophisticated, chic, and ultimately cool". 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The family room. 

It's possibly the largest unit in the building with more than 4,000-square-feet of living space. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The kitchen has a Schiffini kit and a 14-foot centre island.

It boasts 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows and exciting visuals from every angle. 

The main area is open concept with a large kitchen, living and dining area. It's not the brightest of spaces but it's surprisingly cozy even with the exposed steel and concrete beams. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are huge and the primary bedroom has a tandem gym/office area. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The office/gym room has 14-foot ceilings. 

The gym/office area is funky with a huge concrete wall and almost greenhouse-like windows letting natural light flood the space. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The primary bedroom spa-like ensuite with limestone tiles. 

The primary bedroom also has a luxurious ensuite and a large walk-in closet.

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The second bedroom. 

The second bedroom might not be fore everyone as the bathroom is entirely made out of glass ... so not really good for privacy but maybe it's smart glass. 

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The terrace. 

Off the family room is a large private terrace where you can chill, BBQ and have a cocktail or two.

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The terrace is 33 by 14 feet. 

It does seem to be visible from the above units though so no nude sunbathing.  

113 Dupont Street Toronto

A powder room with an Italian sculpted vanity. 

The unit also comes with three garage parking spots and it's in a neighbourhood that's very luxurious with Yorkville and Bloor Street shops just around the corner.

113 Dupont Street Toronto

The main living area. 

And while all that may be great, there are still nicer condos and even homes for that matter, that are less expensive and have more light... which might explain why this condo has been on and off the market for over a year and has dropped more than $600,000 since first being listed.

