Famous Toronto home near Casa Loma on sale for $8 million

Architectural buffs might recognize this home. 75 Glen Edyth Drive, also known as Villa Charax, is a neo-classical, Greek revival house designed by renowned architect Demetri Porphyrios.

The home has received a lot of critical acclaim and praise over the years for its modern take on what some would consider an outdated style.

"The imaginative and never slavish fidelity to neoclassical precedents [...] the superb craftsmanship, the unfailing attention to detail [...] Villa Charax is proof that the classical language of architecture has life and fire in it yet," Globe and Mail writer John Bentley Mays waxes poetically in a 2010 article.

The facade of the home is refined but unassuming with light stucco and pale French limestone trim.

It's entirely symmetrical with a large mahogany door standing at the top of a set of Belgian Blue Stone stairs.

Everything about this home is understated elegance with plenty of walnut, white oak and marble featured throughout.

The airy living room, dining room and kitchen are washed with beautiful natural light that makes each room feel serene.

The backyard is no less serene with views of the ravine from the Athenian terrace. It's minimal yet tranquil.

The home was originally built for a family of five so there's plenty of space.

There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, and a kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

Each of the rooms feel cozy and calm.

You'll also find a wine cellar and a rec room in the basement.

And there's a sitting room on the second floor.

The home is truly magnificent and a one-of-a-kind space that is worthy of all the attention it's gotten over the years.

So as the listing says: "This home is the stage for your most splendid life." It will just cost you a cool $7,998,888.