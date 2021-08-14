Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

Famous Toronto home near Casa Loma on sale for $8 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Architectural buffs might recognize this home. 75 Glen Edyth Drive, also known as Villa Charax, is a neo-classical, Greek revival house designed by renowned architect Demetri Porphyrios

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The living room. 

The home has received a lot of critical acclaim and praise over the years for its modern take on what some would consider an outdated style. 

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The living room has a marble fireplace with chevron bricks inside. 

"The imaginative and never slavish fidelity to neoclassical precedents [...] the superb craftsmanship, the unfailing attention to detail [...] Villa Charax is proof that the classical language of architecture has life and fire in it yet," Globe and Mail writer John Bentley Mays waxes poetically in a 2010 article.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The butlers pantry. 

The facade of the home is refined but unassuming with light stucco and pale French limestone trim.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The entrance with a skylight, Imperial Porphyry decorative border and statuario marble columns.

It's entirely symmetrical with a large mahogany door standing at the top of a set of Belgian Blue Stone stairs.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

A pocket door leads into the dining room. 

Everything about this home is understated elegance with plenty of walnut, white oak and marble featured throughout. 

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

Views of the living and dining room. 

The airy living room, dining room and kitchen are washed with beautiful natural light that makes each room feel serene. 

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The home backs onto Roycroft Park Lands.

The backyard is no less serene with views of the ravine from the Athenian terrace. It's minimal yet tranquil.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The sitting room with walk-outs to a balcony. 

The home was originally built for a family of five so there's plenty of space.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, and a kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinets. 

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Each of the rooms feel cozy and calm.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The wine cellar with a domed ceiling. 

You'll also find a wine cellar and a rec room in the basement.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The library. 

And there's a sitting room on the second floor.

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The family room.

The home is truly magnificent and a one-of-a-kind space that is worthy of all the attention it's gotten over the years.  

75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

So as the listing says: "This home is the stage for your most splendid life." It will just cost you a cool $7,998,888. 75 Glen Edyth Drive Toronto

The back garden. 

Photos by

The Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Famous Toronto home near Casa Loma on sale for $8 million

Toronto home prices are currently rising faster than any major city in the world

Condo prices are tanking in Toronto's downtown party neighbourhoods

This $6 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in a magazine

Residents of Toronto apartment buildings bring 100 complaints to management

Five rundown homes in Toronto are on sale for $12 million

Futuristic new city outside of Toronto one step closer to reality

New tower to be plopped above parking garage on Toronto's waterfront