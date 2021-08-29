This is what a $3 million historical home looks like in Brampton

Right in the heart of Brampton's downtown heritage conservation district is this historic showpiece.

The Victorian home was built in 1871 and has been home to some prominent figures such as the first Crown Attorney for Peel County, John Green as well as MPP John Smith and James R. Fallis.

The exterior has a lot of Gothic Revival architecture, so has lots of charm with intricate millwork, steepled windows and the classic red brick.

But the interior has been fully modernized, although there are still touches of the original century home throughout such as the fireplaces and stained glass windows.

The juxtaposition between the exterior and interior is a delightful surprise.

Right when you walk in you're greeted with offset herringbone wood floors, soaring 11-foot ceilings and the original staircase.

The main floor is bright and airy flowing seemlessly from the front of the home to the very back.

On the main floor you'll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and an office.

The office is one of the rooms that kept most of the original built-ins and I love the wood paneled walls. It adds a great sense of warmth.

The two-storey home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms that have all been fully redone as well.

There isn't a basement but there's no need when you have 1.4 acres of gardens at your disposal.

The property is massive and very private. You could also easily accommodate a swimming pool or tennis court if that was your jam.

The home is now on the market for $3,000,000, which seems kinda steep considering the home was sold back in 2018 for $1.4 million

But let's be honest if this was Toronto, a similar historic home with that much land would be going for double, if not triple the $3 million.