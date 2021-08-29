Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
67 Main Street South Brampton

This is what a $3 million historical home looks like in Brampton

Right in the heart of Brampton's downtown heritage conservation district is this historic showpiece. 

The Victorian home was built in 1871 and has been home to some prominent figures such as the first Crown Attorney for Peel County, John Green as well as MPP John Smith and James R. Fallis.  67 Main Street South Brampton

The home is obscured from Main Street by a deep ravine, mature trees and a long driveway. 

The exterior has a lot of Gothic Revival architecture, so has lots of charm with intricate millwork, steepled windows and the classic red brick. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The dining room. 

But the interior has been fully modernized, although there are still touches of the original century home throughout such as the fireplaces and stained glass windows.

67 Main Street South Brampton

The living room with the original radiators and fireplace. 

The juxtaposition between the exterior and interior is a delightful surprise. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

Original stained glass windows are at the top of the staircase. 

Right when you walk in you're greeted with offset herringbone wood floors, soaring 11-foot ceilings and the original staircase.  

67 Main Street South Brampton

The breakfast nook is surrounded by windows and has a French door walk-out to the backyard. 

The main floor is bright and airy flowing seemlessly from the front of the home to the very back. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The kitchen with a waterfall island and integrated appliances. 

On the main floor you'll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and an office. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The office. 

The office is one of the rooms that kept most of the original built-ins and I love the wood paneled walls. It adds a great sense of warmth. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The primary bedroom with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. 

The two-storey home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms that have all been fully redone as well. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The family room. 

There isn't a basement but there's no need when you have 1.4 acres of gardens at your disposal. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

You can access the gardens from Main St. and Elizabeth Street. 

The property is massive and very private. You could also easily accommodate a swimming pool or tennis court if that was your jam. 

67 Main Street South Brampton

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

The home is now on the market for $3,000,000, which seems kinda steep considering the home was sold back in 2018 for $1.4 million

67 Main Street South Brampton

The front porch. 

But let's be honest if this was Toronto, a similar historic home with that much land would be going for double, if not triple the $3 million. 67 Main Street South Brampton

The back patio. 

Photos by

mediatours.ca

