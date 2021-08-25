This tiny Toronto house is going for $725K

Well if you thought you couldn't find a detached home in Toronto for under $1 million you'd be wrong.

You can have one, it's just going to be smaller than most condos.

This house at 38 Kingdom Street is listed for $724,900 and has about 900-square feet of living space.

It's a 1.5-storey home with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, family, kitchen and dining room.

What any of those rooms actually look like is unknown since there are no interior shots of this place.

But according to the property details the heating is baseboard heating and the floors are laminate, tile or broadloom depending on the room ... all of that could be fine or it could be not great considering this home hasn't been on the market in at least the last 10 years.

While the listing does say this could be lived in, it does emphasize this being more suited for an infill, as there are many of them in the neighbourhood.

But on the plus side this home does sit on a decent sized lot (25 by 110 feet) and even if you did knock down this home and re-build you'd still be able to have a backyard.

You're also just a block away from the Humber River and all the trails around it at Weston Lions Park.

So yes this Toronto home is technically under $1 million... but the catch is the amount of work that will likely go into this place means it will be more than $1 million.

Also sure it's listed for just over $700K, but most homes like this are now going for well over asking. In fact, similar homes in the area have gone for $100,000 or more over asking.