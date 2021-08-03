Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

This is what a $5 million mansion looks like in Brampton

The aerial shot of this Brampton home makes it seem like this four-bedroom bungalow is a palace and in a way it is.

Nestled in Castlemore Estates at 34 Michelangelo Blvd. in Brampton is this sprawling two-acre estate with almost 5,000 square-feet of living space. 

The residence is surrounded by massive lawns, landscaped gardens and a huge interlocking driveway. 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The foyer with decorative columns. 

Inside you'll find yourself in giant principal rooms with 10-foot ceilings and bookmatched marble tiles. 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The living room with oversized windows and decorative ceilings. 

The floors are interesting to look at but it's a bit too much tile for my taste and the expansive rooms feel cold and look like they echo.34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The kitchen and breakfast nook walk-out to a rooftop terrace. 

Although if you're still a kid at heart this place would be great for rollerblading through... so smooth!

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The dining room with decorative ceiling and columns. 

The home is bright and airy, with plenty of luxury finishes like decorative columns, oversized windows and ornate light fixtures. 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The family room with a wood burning fireplace. 

However, the interior decor feels dated and leans towards the tacky side of luxury. 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The basement detailed with brick and stone accents.

Surprisingly, the best part of the house is the walk-out basement.

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The indoor pool and sauna. 

There's two rec rooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, a sauna and a full second kitchen.

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The greenhouse with large trees. 

There's also an indoor pool and a greenhouse with fruit trees! 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The lower level rec room with the wet bar. 

So if you're really into gardening for $4,459,000 you can have your own personal indoor orchard and garden all year round. 

34 Michelangelo Boulevard Brampton

The primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a  5-piece ensuite. 

That being said, there are easier ways to get oranges in the winter ... 

Photos by

Stallone Media Real Estate Photography

