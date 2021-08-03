This is what a $5 million mansion looks like in Brampton

The aerial shot of this Brampton home makes it seem like this four-bedroom bungalow is a palace and in a way it is.

Nestled in Castlemore Estates at 34 Michelangelo Blvd. in Brampton is this sprawling two-acre estate with almost 5,000 square-feet of living space.

The residence is surrounded by massive lawns, landscaped gardens and a huge interlocking driveway.

Inside you'll find yourself in giant principal rooms with 10-foot ceilings and bookmatched marble tiles.

The floors are interesting to look at but it's a bit too much tile for my taste and the expansive rooms feel cold and look like they echo.

Although if you're still a kid at heart this place would be great for rollerblading through... so smooth!

The home is bright and airy, with plenty of luxury finishes like decorative columns, oversized windows and ornate light fixtures.

However, the interior decor feels dated and leans towards the tacky side of luxury.

Surprisingly, the best part of the house is the walk-out basement.

There's two rec rooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, a sauna and a full second kitchen.

There's also an indoor pool and a greenhouse with fruit trees!

So if you're really into gardening for $4,459,000 you can have your own personal indoor orchard and garden all year round.

That being said, there are easier ways to get oranges in the winter ...